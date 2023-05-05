Marriages for April 17-30
Published 2:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages from April 17-30:
-Reagan Kathleen Kaiser and Joseph Wayne Haupt.
-Nicole Kirchner Shepherd and Charles Brent Cotton.
-Daniel Graham McArthur, Jr. and Virginia Bandy Cuneo.
-Scott Anthony Campbell and Derrica Rachail Poole.
-Kevin Richard Sutton and Jami Meilan Lewis.
-Harry Edward Holder, III, and Catherine Conrad Waters.
-Elizabeth Corine Patterson and Weseley Reed Moore.
-Makeda Lasonde Jones and Michael Deandre Shepherd.
-Amber Nicole Austin and Darius Terrell Mitchell, Jr.
-Quinton Antonio Smith and Frankie Lakecia Sanders.
-Yovani Servando Tellez Espinosa and Jennifer Cruz Tellez.
-Laura Elizabeth Derocher and Charlotte Constance Tayler.
-Christopher Joseph Wilson and Pamela Siegel Coons.
-Russell Carl Murray and Sacca Lee Barfield.
-Jennifer Ann Harrison and Austin Tanner Matzke.
-Andres Salinas and Claudine Velissa Tenorio Betancourt.
-Donna Bell Vansant and Ricky Ray Morris.
-Chase Miles Thompson and Abby Elizabeth Swint.
-Allison Marie Holcombe and Gabriel Landon Rose.
-Timothy Craig Wallace and Katie Nicole Killingsworth.
-Matthew James Groves and Joanne Mary Mazzola.
-Michael Jefferey Kitchens and Pamela Colette Teston.
-Zedric O’Bon Perdue and Ashley Nicole Woods.
-Dennis Powell Lightsey and Nancy Davis Bolyard.
-Robert James Arnold and Patricia S. Rector.
-Jesus Mendez Soberano to Maria Agustina Tellez Sanchez.
-Lauren Nicole Jennings to Christopher Matthew Green.
-Austin Hill Laatsch to Jillian Claire Morgan.
-Benjamin Grant Watson and Nicole Renee Fochtmann.
-Abbey Taylor Baird and Logan Addison Thrasher.
-Nathaniel Alan Horton and Courtney Paige Fancher.
-Coleman Durden Hamm, III, and April Michelle Bowman.
-Samuel Keith Cofer and Roberta Mae Ford.
-Maria Ofelia Martinez Martinez and Angel Villalpando Rodriguez.
-Joy Makayla Cheyenne Moore and Adam Wayne Battles.
-Michael John Tillou, Sr., and Corenna Dawn Kerstner Wood.
-Tonja Graham Jones and Bryan Christopher Tully.
-Amelia Mackenleigh Woods and Bradley Eugene Sturm.
-Tucker Wade Dunnaway and Madison Danielle Davis.
-Madeline Rose Evans and Timothy Lee Abrahamson.
-Stephen Gregory Taylor and Rania Talha.