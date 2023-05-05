Marriages for April 17-30

Published 2:45 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

By Briana Sansom

The following couples were granted marriages from April 17-30:

-Reagan Kathleen Kaiser and Joseph Wayne Haupt.

-Nicole Kirchner Shepherd and Charles Brent Cotton.

-Daniel Graham McArthur, Jr. and Virginia Bandy Cuneo.

-Scott Anthony Campbell and Derrica Rachail Poole.

-Kevin Richard Sutton and Jami Meilan Lewis.

-Harry Edward Holder, III, and Catherine Conrad Waters.

-Elizabeth Corine Patterson and Weseley Reed Moore.

-Makeda Lasonde Jones and Michael Deandre Shepherd.

-Amber Nicole Austin and Darius Terrell Mitchell, Jr.

-Quinton Antonio Smith and Frankie Lakecia Sanders.

-Yovani Servando Tellez Espinosa and Jennifer Cruz Tellez.

-Laura Elizabeth Derocher and Charlotte Constance Tayler.

-Christopher Joseph Wilson and Pamela Siegel Coons.

-Russell Carl Murray and Sacca Lee Barfield.

-Jennifer Ann Harrison and Austin Tanner Matzke.

-Andres Salinas and Claudine Velissa Tenorio Betancourt.

-Donna Bell Vansant and Ricky Ray Morris.

-Chase Miles Thompson and Abby Elizabeth Swint.

-Allison Marie Holcombe and Gabriel Landon Rose.

-Timothy Craig Wallace and Katie Nicole Killingsworth.

-Matthew James Groves and Joanne Mary Mazzola.

-Michael Jefferey Kitchens and Pamela Colette Teston.

-Zedric O’Bon Perdue and Ashley Nicole Woods.

-Dennis Powell Lightsey and Nancy Davis Bolyard.

-Robert James Arnold and Patricia S. Rector.

-Jesus Mendez Soberano to Maria Agustina Tellez Sanchez.

-Lauren Nicole Jennings to Christopher Matthew Green.

-Austin Hill Laatsch to Jillian Claire Morgan.

-Benjamin Grant Watson and Nicole Renee Fochtmann.

-Abbey Taylor Baird and Logan Addison Thrasher.

-Nathaniel Alan Horton and Courtney Paige Fancher.

-Coleman Durden Hamm, III, and April Michelle Bowman.

-Samuel Keith Cofer and Roberta Mae Ford.

-Maria Ofelia Martinez Martinez and Angel Villalpando Rodriguez.

-Joy Makayla Cheyenne Moore and Adam Wayne Battles.

-Michael John Tillou, Sr., and Corenna Dawn Kerstner Wood.

-Tonja Graham Jones and Bryan Christopher Tully.

-Amelia Mackenleigh Woods and Bradley Eugene Sturm.

-Tucker Wade Dunnaway and Madison Danielle Davis.

-Madeline Rose Evans and Timothy Lee Abrahamson.

-Stephen Gregory Taylor and Rania Talha.

