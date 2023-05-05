Municipal police reports for April 2 through May 1
Published 2:43 pm Friday, May 5, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 2 through May 1.
Alabaster
April 16
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $463.86.
April 22
-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged was structures – other commercial/business.
April 23
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Information only from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
April 24
-Driving under the influence any substance from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 south bound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were 18-wheeler tires; Freightliner valued at $0.
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Makena Way (bank/savings and loan).
-Harassing communications and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $400.
-Theft of property third degree – shoplifting from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted clothing valued at $1,145. Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.
April 25
-Alias warrant from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 254.
-Harassing communications and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $130.
-Trespassing notice from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW (daycare facility).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was cologne; Tumi valued at $625.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous items valued at $702.
-Failing to appear (traffic) DWLS driving while license suspended from the 10700 Block of Highway 119.
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 2300 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from 1st Street South and Highway 119. Damaged was a rear bumper of a white Kia Forte valued at $1.
April 26
-Information only from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive.
-Keeping of animals from the 1560 Block of Mission Hills Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.32.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $237.26.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $110.20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $84.25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $52.09.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $161.19.
-Information only from the 1900 Block of Butler Road. Stolen was an FN Five-Seven pistol valued at $500.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant).
-Menacing from the 10 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).
-Property damage (hit and run) from Interstate 65 Southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s front side door and front tire of a grey Toyota Corolla.
April 27
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a green Taurus push mower valued at $500.
-Lost property from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $94.15.
April 28
-Harassing communications and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Forest Hills Terrace (residence/home). Damaged was a GMC Yukon XL and a rear glass door valued at $800.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.
-Information only from the 900 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged were structures – public/community.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.4 grams of cocaine.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 2nd Place NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk.
April 29
-Capias warrant from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.
-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only (other/unknown). Damaged was a driver side front door and front fender valued at $2,500.
-Harassment from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground).
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana, a gold marijuana grinder and a meth pipe.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Thompson Road (residence/home).
-Death investigation from the 700 Block of 12th Street NW (residence/home).
April 30
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile’s rear driver side window valued at $250.
Columbiana
April 2
-PV – probation violation – warrant from the 1400 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
April 3
-SI – school incident – profanity toward a school board employee from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
April 4
-Theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of West College Street.
April 6
-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.
-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Main Street.
-SI – school incident – possible assault from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
April 7
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-Drug trafficking – Methamphetamine from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.
April 8
-Info – information only from the 300 Block of North Deborah Drive.
-HC harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Coby Lane.
-Info – trespass notice – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.
April 9
-Menacing – information only from the 200 Block of Nelson Walker Road.
April 10
-Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana 1st from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – drug use from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.
April 11
-POM 2 possession of marijuana and PDP possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 47 near Pitts Drive.
-SSA – safe streets act from the 21000 Block fo Highway 25.
April 12
-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while revoked and operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – drug possession and SI – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
April 13
-Public intoxication from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-SI – school incident – possession of inappropriate devices from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.
-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – intentional striking from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-FTA – driving while suspended from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.
April 14
-Unlawful distribution of controlled substances (meth) from the 30 Block of Mizzell Road.
-SI – school incident – threat intimidation and SI – major distraction of other students from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-SI – school incident – fights from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
April 15
-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Chelsea Corners.
-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Alston Fam Road.
April 16
-Info – information only – domestic complaint from the 10 Block of Town Creek Apartments.
-Info – information only – damaged property from North Timothy Drive.
-Governmental operations and resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Industrial Parkway.
April 17
-Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of controlled substance – Suboxone and PDP drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-FTA possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of McDown Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
April 18
-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
April 19
-Theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
April 20
-FTA – no seat belt and FTA – driving while license is suspended.
-FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – expired tag and FTA – improper tag from Highway 55 at Highway 61.
-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Highway 400.
April 21
-Burglary 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Ferry Road.
April 22
-Domestic – coercion (simple assault) and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.
April 23
-Info – information only – DHR report from the 100 Block of Collins Street.
-Info – information only – trespass from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 300 Block of Pitts Drive.
April 24
-Domestic violence 3rd criminal mischief and criminal trespass from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property 4th and info – criminal trespass notice from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.
April 25
-Assault and disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag from County Road 47 and Pitts Drive.
April 26
-Info – trespass notice from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Info – information only – lost property from the 100 Block of Palm Drive.
April 27
-Info – information only – suicide attempt from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.
-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
April 30
-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 200 Block of Highway 25.
Helena
April 23
-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Rolling Mill Street.
April 24
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend.
-Property damage from Appleford Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
April 25
-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from Stonecreek Place.
-Domestic incident from Hollow Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Rocky Ridge Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
April 26
-Harassment from the 600 Block of Rosebury Road.
-Miscellaneous from Chadwick Lane.
-Harassment from Helena Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.
-Harassing communications from South Shades Crest Road.
April 27
-Miscellaneous from the 2500 Block of Helena Road.
-Harassment from Wyndham Parkway and Steber Street.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Saint Charles Drive.
April 28
-Miscellaneous property damage from County Road 93.
April 29
-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Lane.
-Miscellaneous from Chateau Drive.
April 30
-Miscellaneous from Laurel Lakes Cove.
-Domestic dispute from Griffin Drive.
Montevallo
April 28
-Damaged property – CM arson – vehicle from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2010 red Lexus RX350 4×4 valued at $10,000.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
-Property damage from Salem Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a white Toyota Rav 4 valued at $250.
April 29
-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a glass pipe, Alprazolam (Xanax) 6.00 dosage; 2 grams of Methamphetamines and other Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.00 grams; 6 Xanax and a prescription of Flomax valued at $3.
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Dallas Lane (residence/home). Damaged were two Firestone tires valued at $300.
-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage).
April 30
-Assault – simple assault from Graham Street (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of parts from Overland Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen were two catalytic converters valued at $1,200.
May 1
-Found property from Highway 25 (other/unknown).
Pelham
April 16
-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Canyon Park Drive.
April 17
-Civil dispute from Johnson Street.
-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.
-Fraud from Oxford Way.
-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.
-Harassment from Helena Road.
April 18
-Miscellaneous from Heather Lane.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
April 19
-Domestic violence from Weatherly Club Drive.
-Fraud from Grey Oaks.
-Harassment from Chandaway Drive.
-Identity theft from Admin Drive.
-Leaving the scene from Valley Road.
-Theft from Old Montgomery Highway.
-Theft from Cahaba VAlley Road.
April 20
-Assault from Weatherly Way.
-Leaving the scene from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
April 21
-Burglary from Highway 35.
-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.
-Found property from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Metro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Dalton Drive.
April 22
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
April 24
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a light valued at $0.