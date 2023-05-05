Municipal police reports for April 2 through May 1 Published 2:43 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 2 through May 1.

Alabaster

April 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $463.86.

April 22

-Property damage from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road. Damaged was structures – other commercial/business.

April 23

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

April 24

-Driving under the influence any substance from the 500 Block of Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 south bound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were 18-wheeler tires; Freightliner valued at $0.

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Makena Way (bank/savings and loan).

-Harassing communications and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dolphin Court (residence/home). Stolen were clothes/furs valued at $400.

-Theft of property third degree – shoplifting from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was assorted clothing valued at $1,145. Stolen was identity – intangible valued at $0.

April 25

-Alias warrant from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 254.

-Harassing communications and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $130.

-Trespassing notice from the 1300 Block of 7th Street SW (daycare facility).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was cologne; Tumi valued at $625.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous items valued at $702.

-Failing to appear (traffic) DWLS driving while license suspended from the 10700 Block of Highway 119.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 2300 Block of Tahiti Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from 1st Street South and Highway 119. Damaged was a rear bumper of a white Kia Forte valued at $1.

April 26

-Information only from the 100 Block of 4th Place SE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 2100 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Scotland Drive.

-Keeping of animals from the 1560 Block of Mission Hills Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $25.32.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $237.26.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $110.20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $84.25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $52.09.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $161.19.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Butler Road. Stolen was an FN Five-Seven pistol valued at $500.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (restaurant).

-Menacing from the 10 Block of Dogwood Trail (residence/home).

-Property damage (hit and run) from Interstate 65 Southbound at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver’s front side door and front tire of a grey Toyota Corolla.

April 27

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home). Stolen was a green Taurus push mower valued at $500.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $94.15.

April 28

-Harassing communications and criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 100 Block of Forest Hills Terrace (residence/home). Damaged was a GMC Yukon XL and a rear glass door valued at $800.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Navajo Trail (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 500 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Lane.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground). Damaged were structures – public/community.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.4 grams of cocaine.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 31 at 2nd Place NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk.

April 29

-Capias warrant from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive.

-Animal complaint from the 7300 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only (other/unknown). Damaged was a driver side front door and front fender valued at $2,500.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (park/playground).

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Recovered was marijuana, a gold marijuana grinder and a meth pipe.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Thompson Road (residence/home).

-Death investigation from the 700 Block of 12th Street NW (residence/home).

April 30

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of Alexander Court (residence/home). Damaged was an automobile’s rear driver side window valued at $250.

Columbiana

April 2

-PV – probation violation – warrant from the 1400 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

April 3

-SI – school incident – profanity toward a school board employee from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

April 4

-Theft of property 2, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of West College Street.

April 6

-Harassing communications from the 400 Block of Eagle Lane.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of Main Street.

-SI – school incident – possible assault from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

April 7

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Drug trafficking – Methamphetamine from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.

April 8

-Info – information only from the 300 Block of North Deborah Drive.

-HC harassing communications from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Coby Lane.

-Info – trespass notice – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.

April 9

-Menacing – information only from the 200 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

April 10

-Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 200 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana 1st from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – drug use from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of West College Street.

April 11

-POM 2 possession of marijuana and PDP possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 47 near Pitts Drive.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 21000 Block fo Highway 25.

April 12

-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked and operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – drug possession and SI – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

April 13

-Public intoxication from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of inappropriate devices from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

-SI – school incident – misuse/abuse from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – fighting from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – intentional striking from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

April 14

-Unlawful distribution of controlled substances (meth) from the 30 Block of Mizzell Road.

-SI – school incident – threat intimidation and SI – major distraction of other students from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – fights from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

April 15

-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Chelsea Corners.

-Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Alston Fam Road.

April 16

-Info – information only – domestic complaint from the 10 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

-Info – information only – damaged property from North Timothy Drive.

-Governmental operations and resisting arrest from the 200 Block of Industrial Parkway.

April 17

-Methamphetamine – possess, possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl, possession of controlled substance – Suboxone and PDP drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – no seat belt and FTA – operating vehicle without insurance from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-FTA possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 Block of McDown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

April 18

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

April 19

-Theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

April 20

-FTA – no seat belt and FTA – driving while license is suspended.

-FTA – failure to display insurance, FTA – expired tag and FTA – improper tag from Highway 55 at Highway 61.

-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Highway 400.

April 21

-Burglary 3rd degree from the 500 Block of Ferry Road.

April 22

-Domestic – coercion (simple assault) and CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from the 100 Block of Egg & Butter Road.

April 23

-Info – information only – DHR report from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

-Info – information only – trespass from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Shoplifting, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 300 Block of Pitts Drive.

April 24

-Domestic violence 3rd criminal mischief and criminal trespass from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property 4th and info – criminal trespass notice from the 200 block of Columbiana Square.

April 25

-Assault and disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – expired tag from County Road 47 and Pitts Drive.

April 26

-Info – trespass notice from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Info – information only – lost property from the 100 Block of Palm Drive.

April 27

-Info – information only – suicide attempt from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

April 30

-Driving under the influence (alcohol) from the 200 Block of Highway 25.

Helena

April 23

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Rolling Mill Street.

April 24

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Cedar Bend.

-Property damage from Appleford Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Englewood Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

April 25

-Minor in possession of alcohol from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from Stonecreek Place.

-Domestic incident from Hollow Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

April 26

-Harassment from the 600 Block of Rosebury Road.

-Miscellaneous from Chadwick Lane.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Amy Lane.

-Harassing communications from South Shades Crest Road.

April 27

-Miscellaneous from the 2500 Block of Helena Road.

-Harassment from Wyndham Parkway and Steber Street.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Saint Charles Drive.

April 28

-Miscellaneous property damage from County Road 93.

April 29

-Miscellaneous information from Wyndham Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Chateau Drive.

April 30

-Miscellaneous from Laurel Lakes Cove.

-Domestic dispute from Griffin Drive.

Montevallo

April 28

-Damaged property – CM arson – vehicle from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2010 red Lexus RX350 4×4 valued at $10,000.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Property damage from Salem Road (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a white Toyota Rav 4 valued at $250.

April 29

-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a glass pipe, Alprazolam (Xanax) 6.00 dosage; 2 grams of Methamphetamines and other Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 2.00 grams; 6 Xanax and a prescription of Flomax valued at $3.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Dallas Lane (residence/home). Damaged were two Firestone tires valued at $300.

-Found property from Main Street (parking lot/garage).

April 30

-Assault – simple assault from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle – theft of parts from Overland Road (parking lot/garage). Stolen were two catalytic converters valued at $1,200.

May 1

-Found property from Highway 25 (other/unknown).

Pelham

April 16

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Canyon Park Drive.

April 17

-Civil dispute from Johnson Street.

-Fraud from Chandalar Place Drive.

-Fraud from Oxford Way.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Harassment from Helena Road.

April 18

-Miscellaneous from Heather Lane.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

April 19

-Domestic violence from Weatherly Club Drive.

-Fraud from Grey Oaks.

-Harassment from Chandaway Drive.

-Identity theft from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene from Valley Road.

-Theft from Old Montgomery Highway.

-Theft from Cahaba VAlley Road.

April 20

-Assault from Weatherly Way.

-Leaving the scene from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

April 21

-Burglary from Highway 35.

-Drugs – pros def from Pelham Parkway.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Metro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Dalton Drive.

April 22

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

April 24

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Parkway (parking lot/garage). Destroyed/damaged was a light valued at $0.