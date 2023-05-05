New Pelham development to feature Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Ellianos Coffee and Edgar’s Bakery Published 8:36 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The city of Pelham recently discussed during a City Council work session a new development that will feature three new restaurants in the city.

That news was confirmed recently in an e-newsletter sent out by the city, with HES Investments President Jordy Henson talking about a mutual agreement on a layout plan and tenants.

“After diligent cooperation with city staff, we have now reached a mutual agreement on an overall conceptual layout plan,” Henson said in the newsletter. “In the process, we have also entered negotiations with some very desirable tenants for the project. These tenants should provide great energy to the proposed development.”

Currently, Henson said they are finalizing deals with Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Ellianos Coffee and Edgar’s Bakery.

Ellianos is a drive-thru coffee chain that offers Espresso, smoothies, tea and more. The chain boasts an Italian flavor and mainly hosts locations across the Georgia and Florida area with a location currently in Clanton.

Waldo’s Chicken makes chicken both southern fried and slow roasted. There are a variety of menu options to choose from included chicken sandwiches, chicken tender plates, onion rings and cheddar biscuit baskets.

According to Pelham’s newsletter, the new commercial development area will be located adjacent to the Pelham Public Library.

The Waldo’s Chicken restaurant will be located on the north end of this new area, and Ellianos Coffee will be located on the south end of the property.

Edgar’s Bakery, currently located in Pelham on Southgate Drive, will now boast a new location in this commercial development area.

In the newsletter, it was stated that this new location will hope to offer better visibility to traffic off a busy U.S. 31.

The new Edgar’s Bakery will be located in the center of the new area and will contain a green space area between the other two buildings.