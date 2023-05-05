Sheriff’s reports for April 13 through April 20 Published 2:47 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 13-20, 2023:

April 13

-Domestic violence from the 12500 block of Shelby County 43, Vandiver. A DVD with pictures of injuries was recovered.

April 14

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of King’s Home Drive, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A consular report of birth abroad, Dell Optiplex computer valued at $300 and five miscellaneous shirts and pants valued at $100 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation-hospice from the 7900 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Child in need of supervision from the 400 block of Bakers Grove Lane, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Twin Oaks Lane, Vincent.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham. A water main cover/concrete box valued at $1,050 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Alabama Avenue, Thorsby. A 2020 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Forgery from the 200 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea. $400 was stolen from four fraudulent checks.

-Phishing from Calumet Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from Bowden Circle, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Valley View Drive, Birmingham. A tire sustained $200 in damages.

-Incident from Buttewoods Lane, Birmingham.

-Violation of a domestic violation protection order from the 300 block of River Valley Terrace, Helena.

April 15

-Fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment from BP gas station, 7000 block of Alabama 70, Calera.

-Incident from the 100 block of Moss Tree Lane, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 2100 block of Beaver Creek Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from Gate City, Birmingham.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A drive-thru glass sliding window sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. A Pelican Matrix 100X Aagler Kayak and a second kayak were recovered.

-Unlawfully breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Shadowood Lane, Sterrett. Three catalytic converters valued at $250 apiece were stolen, and a 25-foot tape measure with “Slick” written on the front and “Slick Smith” written on the back valued at $25 was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Cahaba Park Circle and U.S. 280, Birmingham. Belbuca (seven count, 600MCG films), Buprenorphine and Naloxone sublingual film (8 milligrams/2 milligrams), Buprenorphine Hydrochloride (three count, 0.8 grams), Alprazolam (five count, 1.1 grams), Clonazepam (31 whole and two partial, 7 grams) and Clonazepam (14 count including five whole and nine partial, 1.8 grams) were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby at Exxon.

-Incident from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Park View Circle, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 10 block of Sagebrush Lane and Shelby County 17, Maylene. A 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Shelby County 60, Vincent.

April 16

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 335, Chelsea.

-DUI, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana (1.8 grams) was confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Shelby County 30 at Suttle Farm Road, Columbiana.

-DUI-alcohol, open container from U.S. 31 at Fulton Springs Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from the 1900 block of Chandalar Court, Pelham. A glass pipe with residue, plastic bag containing heroin (approximately 0.8 gram) and a plastic bag containing meth (3.2 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Shelby County 255, Montevallo. An Interstate battery valued at $150 and Everstart battery valued at $150 were stolen.

-Incident from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Landview Road at Falling Rock, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Park Street, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 800 block of Griffin Park View, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-menacing, criminal mischief from the 1700 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

April 17

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 800 block of Inverness Lnd., Birmingham. An iPhone 12 Pro Max screen was damaged.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School. A 2009 Lexus IS 350 sustained $300 in damages.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of Crossings Parkway, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 155 and Lucas Lane, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea at Chelsea Fire 31.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana. Two checks at $3,950 each appeared to be photocopied and were confiscated.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby at Dollar General. A Smith & Wesson Mod 908 9-millimeter and eight 9-millimeter cartridges were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 800 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 4300 block of Heritage View Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property second degree from the 100 block of Bob Hood Branch, Sterrett. A Husqvarna 450 Rancher chainsaw, 18-inch, valued at $450; a Husqvarna 450 Rancher chainsaw, 20-inch, valued at $540; two unknown brand handsaws valued at $70, four Husqvarna chainsaw blades with a combined value of $140 and three Game Winner trail cameras valued at $375 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Maske Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Marijuana (approximately 4 grams) was stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Maplewood Lane, Sterrett.

April 18

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 6100 block of Shelby County 85 at Vincent Revival Center Church, Vincent.

-Incident from the 200 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo. A used syringe with meth residue was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5900 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A glass pipe with residue and methamphetamine fentanyl compound (0.30 gram) were confiscated.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle in the area of Shelby County 46 and Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 17 and Wayne Chase Parkway, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Wisteria Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 50 block of Ford Drive, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Blue Heron Point, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 5100 block of Skylark Drive, Birmingham. A UTLO utility trailer valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property second degree from the 0 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. A total of $1,595 was stolen through electronic auto draft.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief second degree from the 2000 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville. Two driver’s side side-wing windows sustained $600 in damages, and a Smith & Wesson 22 magazine and flashlight were stolen.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2900 block of Macalpine Circle, Birmingham. A total of $10,900 was stolen via wire transfer.

-Property safe keeping from the 30 block of Philip Davis Street, Pelham at Pelham Police Department.

-Obstructing justice-false identity, attempting to elude from U.S. 280 and Riverview Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Creek Hollow Trail, Chelsea.

April 19

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of River Drive, Wilsonville.

-Criminal tampering second degree from the 2400 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Griffin Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended from Shelby County 8 and Randolph Road, Montevallo. A homemade pipe with burnt residue was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Circle-K on U.S. 280 and Chelsea Road, Chelsea. Marijuana in a plastic bag (89 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 2900 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 60-foot roll of copper pipe valued at $400, Milwaukee rescue saw valued at $1,800, sawzall valued at $250, nail gun valued at $400, impact driver valued at $150 and cordless drill valued at $200 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 5700 block of Shelby County 85, Vincent. Miscellaneous adult chickens (20 count) valued at $200 and a wood/metal chicken coop valued at $200 were damaged.

-Child in need of supervision from the 200 block of Silver Loop, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL Youth Drive, Westover.

-Child in need of supervision from the 3000 block of Old Stone Drive, Birmingham.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 11 and Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

April 20

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 3800 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A 2005 Nissan Altima was recovered, and a wallet containing stolen ID was stolen.

-Incident from the 160 block of Chesser-Crane Road, Chelsea. A panel of fencing sustained $500 in damages.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Dixie Lane, Vincent.

-Incident from the 200 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 700 block of Alabama 70, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (4-5 ounces), plastic water bottle with burned hole at the bottom and a metal socket with burnt residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2500 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A 2005 Toyota Corolla was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 4500 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A 1-ounce gold bar from Royal Canadian Bank (imprint) valued at $2,118.18 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. Merchandise totaling $26.74 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 200 block of Yerby Lane, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 10 and Clover Lane, Montevallo.