Westminster at Oak Mountain boys and girls heading back to Final Four Published 1:27 pm Sunday, May 7, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – The Westminster School at Oak Mountain boys and girls soccer teams are both set to travel to Huntsville’s John Hunt Park for the Class 1A-3A Final Four after quarterfinal wins at home on Saturday, May 6.

The boys paved their path back to Huntsville for the first time since 2019 in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Collinsville on Saturday afternoon in a tight quarterfinal battle.

With that win, the Knights have now knocked off the No. 4 Panthers and No. 9 Donoho in the first two rounds of the playoffs to earn a semifinal battle against No. 1 Tanner.

As for the girls, they took down rival Altamont in a 4-0 shutout shortly after the boys win to advance as well.

The girls scored two goals in the opening period and two more in the second period for the win. Vale Richie led the team with two goals, while Emily White and L.C. Smith added one goal each in the win.

Goalie Lailie Parvin put together a clean sheet in goal with the shutout effort.

Westminster’s girls will now gear up for a battle with No. 2 Susan Moore in the semifinals for a top-five battle against a team that has just one loss on the season.

Both games will take place Friday, May 12 with the girls at 9 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.