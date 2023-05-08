Pelham Library to host “Michael Albert Pop Experience” Published 11:14 am Monday, May 8, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Library will host an event for teens entitled the “Michael Albert Pop Art Experience” on Wednesday, May 31 from 2pm-4pm. The program is catered to grades 6-12.

Albert was born and raised on Long Island in New York and currently lives and works in White Plains, New York. Albert is the author of an artist autobiography titled, “An Artist’s America” and is nationally known for making collage artworks from cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer brand packages.

“We’re always thrilled by the response teens have to art programs,” Young Adult Librarian Liz Winn said. “It’s always fun to see how kids use art to express themselves.”

Albert’s work is often referred to as modern art since he has been creating it for the past 25 years and still creates new works on a regular basis.

“It’s important to establish a connection with teens early on so they become life-long library users,” Winn said. “Libraries not only encourage reading, but also allow teens to get more involved with their community.”

Albert’s “Portrait of An American Classic,” Frosted Flakes Box Collage was his official beginning as a modern pop artist back in 1996.

“Collaging is really an underrated past time,” Winn said. “You can do it even if you don’t have confidence in your drawing skills.”

Albert will be bringing his nationally renowned “Modern Pop Art Experience” art programs to more than 85 cities in 11 states this summer including: Alabama, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Islands, Massachusetts and Maine.

Albert is also making his first stops in Canada for some special international programs. He has been sharing this program with the world for more than a decade and has brought it to more than 1,000 libraries, museums, arts events and schools in 43 states.

The “Modern Pop Art Experience” will allow attendees to meet Albert and hear a talk and presentation in which he introduces himself to the group and collage workshop. During the workshop, participants get to create their own collages using the same materials he uses to create his art.

This program will be two hours long and ends with a free poster signing and giveaway.

Space is limited, and registration is required. Those interested in registering can visit the library calendar website on how to register.