ABC wholesale distribution center begins construction in Chelsea Published 11:10 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – An ABC wholesale distribution center will be coming to the city of Chelsea and will bring approximately 15 jobs to the city.

Construction has begun on the project with work on the foundation beginning soon.

“The ABC board came to me and said ‘We would like to have a wholesale distribution center, and we would like for it to be in Chelsea,’” Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said.

Under current operations, ABC Select Spirits in Chelsea does retail out of the front of the business and wholesale out the back.

Picklesimer said the ABC Board asked if there was property or a building available for the project and he said told them that he had property available.

“We got their plans, what they wanted to have built and negotiated with the ABC Board,” Picklesimer said. “Once they approved the numbers it went to Governor Ivey’s desk, and she signed the lease. We are going to be the landlords. The city of Chelsea is going to own the ABC distribution warehouse.”

Picklesimer said the business is expected to bring 15 jobs to Chelsea and will generate revenue for the city.

Picklesimer said that ABC expects to move into the building sometime in October.

Those interested in learning more about the city of Chelsea may visit its website at Cityofchelsea.com.