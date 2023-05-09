Alabaster approves purchase of APD vehicle, upgrades for sewer plant Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council approved the purchase of a vehicle for the police department and honored graduates of city employees during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 8.

During the council meeting, Mayor Scott Brakefield delivered a proclamation to Alabaster Chief of Police Curtis Rigney declaring the week of May 14-23 as National Police Week.

“I, Scott Brakefield mayor to the city of Alabaster, Alabama do hereby proclaim the week of May 14-23 2023 as National Police Week recognizing all the law enforcement officers past and present who by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities have rendered a dedicated service to their communities,” Brakefield said. “I further call upon all citizens to observe May 15, 2023 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to honor our law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their community.”

Alabaster also took time during the meeting to honor upcoming graduates who work for the city or have family who work the city.

“We have a number of graduates, and either they are serving our city, or they have a parent that are serving our city,” Brakefield said. “It’s just a little thank you to each individual. One, that you’ve chosen to be a part of our wonderful city and serve our city, or two, you’ve gladly given up time with your significant other, your father, your mother to allow them to do city work away from the family. We can’t thank you enough for allowing that to happen.”

The following graduates were recognized:

Kate McGrath

Amanda Orso

Caleb Beddle

Taylor Rogers

Cole Rigney

Conner Rigney

Brent Conway

Amari Jackson

Noah Brakefield

Christian Holler

Hamilton Bowen

During the meeting, the Alabaster City Council approved the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet 2500 4WD PU Truck for the Alabaster Police Department in the amount of $49,381.50.

“We were looking to do this next year, but with supply chain issues and immediate need, we went ahead approved that purchase of $49,381.50,” Councilmember Jamie Cole said. “This gives APD some much needed horsepower and especially towing capability which the standard SUV’s don’t have.”

The council also approved a resolution for additional pay for officers that are training new recruits. The pay is equal two additional regular hours of pay for each 12-hour shift the field training officer has a new recruit in the car for training.

In other news, the council approved multiple resolutions regarding the city’s Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“We are in both the execution and design phases for some screening and filter upgrades at our sewer plant,” Cole said.

The council approved a professional services contract with Engineers of the South for the replacement and upgrade of the existing sand filters at the Alabaster WWTP in an amount not to exceed $260,000. The council also approved an agreement with InSite Engineering relating to the replacement of the influent screen and grit system at the WWTP in an amount not to exceed $159,300.

According to Cole, InSite Engineering will administer a project to upgrade Alabaster’s bar screen and grit removal system which will catch items that shouldn’t be in the system.

“Sewer upgrades are not something we typically think about, but they are nonetheless super important,” Cole said.

The council also approved the annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention report for sending to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

“The council is required to vote on this submission and it was reported by Fred Hawkins, our department head, that we had no instances of being out of compliance during this entire reporting period which is great news,” Cole said.

The next Alabaster City Council meeting will be held on May, 22 at 7p.m. at Alabaster City Hall with a pre-meeting beginning at 6 p.m.