Ballantrae Golf holds inaugural Block Party Event Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

1 of 20

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Ballantrae Golf held its first ever Ballantrae Block Party with special guest PGA golfer Tom Lehman on Monday, May 8.

“This is the inaugural (event), the very first time,” Ballantrae General Manager Hal Brown said. “We were contacted by a company called Challenge Golf. They have partnered with PGA tour champion Tom Lehman to spread awareness of colorectal cancer.”

Tom Lehman is a former number one ranked golfer, his wins include one major title, and he is the only golfer in history to have received Player of the Year Title on three PGA Tours.

Lehman offered a free golf clinic during the event, interacted with guests, offered tips and took questions from attendees.

“We enjoyed having everyone at the course,” Ballantrae Golf said in an official Instagram post. “It was a beautiful evening.”

Challenge Golf is a faith-based group that gathers around the game of golf in order to reach others and better serve the community. They worked closely alongside Ballantrae Golf to make this event a reality.

“They wanted to come out and put a really big show to kick it off,” Brown said. “This is their first time to do it as well. They are going to tour through the country.”

Brown worked to put the word out about the Block Party event and ensure that there would be a good turnout for the event.

“We put the word out through social media, local radio and things of that nature,” Brown said. “Being the first one, you never know (how turn out will be.) But the city of Pelham has been extremely supportive, and the weather worked out great.”

The event featured free soft drinks, a hotdog or hamburger for the first 500 people present. Music was played from band Keep It a Secret.

The event also featured a putting contest, a hole-in-one contest, a cornhole tossing contest and a frisbee throwing contest.

Brown said Ballantrae Golf Course has many plans for the remainder of the year coming up, with Regions Golf Tournament quickly approaching.

“We are so busy,” Brown said. “The golf course is in great condition, and people are coming out in droves to play. We are so thankful for that.”

More information on Ballantrae Golf Course can be found at Ballantraegolf.com.