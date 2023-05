Calera revitalizes historic Coca-Cola mural Published 3:51 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Calera Main Street and Coca-Cola recently partnered to revitalize a historic mural in downtown Calera. This video walks you through the details and images from the new area at the Calera Courtyard.

