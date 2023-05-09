Job Fair scheduled to connect Shelby County with full-time job seekers Published 11:45 am Tuesday, May 9, 2023

SHELBY COUNTY – 58 INC, Shelby County’s Economic Development Corporation, the Alabama Career Center of Alabaster and The Shelby County Chamber are partnering on a job fair set for Tuesday, June 13 from 3-7 p.m.

This event will be held at Jefferson State Community College’s Shelby-Hoover campus in room 129 of The Judy Merritt Building.

There is no cost for employers or job seekers to participate in this job fair. Registration for companies is required and is limited to only companies hiring full-time, permanent positions.

Employment seekers do not need to register for the event, but are asked to bring resumes and other materials to help with their employment search. Full-time job seekers of all ages are welcome to explore the exciting possibilities available with Shelby County businesses.

“The job market is hot right now, making this the perfect time to build your career,” Manager of Alabaster Career Center Tara Seaborn said. “The Career Center offers several programs for employers and job seekers, so we`re excited to co-host this Shelby County Job Fair.”

Karen Williams of the Shelby County Chamber commented on the chamber’s partnership with the career center.

“We’re working to assist companies throughout Shelby County in hiring a qualified workforce,” Williams said. “It’s an effort The Chamber is prioritizing through its new three-year strategic plan. Partnering on this event with the career center is another way we can continue our efforts in connecting Shelby County employers with potential candidates.”

Amy Sturdivant, president and CEO of 58 INC commented on the importance of job fairs as the price of living continues to rise.

“As individuals and families face rising prices in costs of living, we encourage recent high school graduates and experienced workers alike, to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about and meet those offering permanent, full-time jobs near home, “Sturdivant said.

To register for the job fair, companies are asked to contact Karen Williams at The Shelby County Chamber at Karen@ShelbyChamber.org for a link to the registration form.