Local soccer players named to 2023 All-Metro team Published 1:16 pm Tuesday, May 9, 2023

By Andrew Simonson | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM – Shelby County boys’ soccer players led the way on the 2023 Birmingham All-Metro Teams, which were announced on Monday, May 8.

Top honors went to Briarwood Christian’s Matthias Leib, who was named Metro Forward of the Year, and Pelham’s Alejandro Hernandez, who tied for the Metro Defender of the Year award with Hoover’s Justin McDowell.

Chelsea’s Lee Miller was also named the Ray Woodard Metro Coach of the Year after the Hornets made the 7A state tournament.

Overall, nine area players made the All-Metro First Team, 14 made the Second Team and 21 were named Honorable Mentions. Birmingham area coaches selected the teams and awards recipients.

Briarwood Christian, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Pelham, Spain Park and Westminster at Oak Mountain each had six players across the teams. Indian Springs had four selections, Helena had three and Thompson had one representative.

The Final Four-bound Oak Mountain Eagles saw defender Garrett Murphy and midfielder Om Shrestha make the First Team, while forward Aidan Riley and midfielder Gabe Capocci made the Second Team and forward Nate Joiner and goalkeeper Adam Alemond were named Honorable Mentions.

Westminster OM will also be making the trip to Huntsville this week for the Final Four, and they will be taking Second Team selections Charlie Krulak and Aidan Gamble, as well as defenders Dani Bean and Walter Moore and forwards Hayes Richardson and Luke Likens from the Honorable Mention selections.

In addition to Leib making the First Team as the Forward of the Year, Briarwood Christian placed forward Reece Frost on the Second Team and defenders Sam Olsen and Thomas Lanier, forward Carson Tucker and midfielder Sawyer Felton on the Honorable Mention list.

The Chelsea Hornets had goalkeeper Brock Marlow and midfielder Kaleb Bass on the first team, and defender Luke Miller was the only freshman named to either the First or Second Team. Forward Andrew Teixeira, defender Isaac Tindall and midfielder Davis Spencer were Honorable Mentions.

Pelham forward Radostin Richardson joined Hernandez on the First Team, goalkeeper Raul Jacobo and midfielder Kevin Garcia made the Second Team, and Honorable Mentions went to defender Eusebio Hernandez and forward Matthew Chaux.

Spain Park was represented by midfielders Caleb Sipin and Grant Walter on the Second Team and defenders Landon Tass and Lorenzo Garcia, forward Jack Warram and midfielder Donovan Huyhn on the Honorable Mention list.

Indian Springs midfielder Gus Golvin made the First Team, while defender Josh Bamblett made the Second Team and defender Erik Ledvina and forward Smith Craig were named Honorable Mentions.

Helena saw defender Saif Ghabayen and goalkeeper Grant Gurganus on the Second Team, and midfielder Jose Hernandez represents the Huskies as an Honorable Mention.

Thompson midfielder Josh Owens was also recognized for a special senior season with the Warriors, earning a spot on this year’s All-Metro First Team.