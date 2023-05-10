ACS approves Building Site Package for new central office, A.C.E.S building Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Schools Board of Education approved the Building Site Package for a new central office during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 8.

Alongside the new central office, an Alabaster City Empowering Success (A.C.E.S.) building will also be constructed.

The total amount of the site package construction contract is $2,440,416. Work on the site is slated to begin late this month.

“We are very excited that this site package has been approved by our Board of Education,” Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “This project has been a part of our plans since ACS was formed 10 years ago. A new central office will bring most of our district-level services under one roof and allow for future growth as the district grows.”

The new facility will be located at the prominent, higher western elevation of the Thompson High School Campus, providing a unique visual overview of the high school campus.

“Getting to the board-approval stage for the new Central Office Site Package took a lot of detailed study, preparation and collaboration,” BOE President Adam Moseley said. “I commend Dr. Vickers and his staff for continuing to lead the district in all areas including capital projects. This new facility will be a much-needed upgrade as we continue to serve students, employees and families across Alabaster.”

The site work will involve clearing, excavating, and contouring approximately six acres of land to establish the future BOE Central Office and A.C.E.S. building pads, establish road access and the preparation of utilities. A major waterline relocation will also be required and performed by the contractor.

The bid for the Building Site Package of the new central office and A.C.E.S. building is scheduled for Thursday, June, 22.

The new Central Office will be approximately 25,000 square feet, and the A.C.E.S. building will be approximately 10,000 square feet. The new central office will accommodate the current ACS Administration, Central Office personnel and support staff. The A.C.E.S. facility will accommodate the A.C.E.S. program, maintenance and technology offices and storage areas.

The Program Manager for ACS and the project is Volkert, Inc., the Architect is McKee & Associates, and the Contractor is Wayne Davis Construction, LLC.

Those interested in keeping up to date with ACS may follow its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabasterCitySchools.