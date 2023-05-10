Charles Barkley, Hugh Freeze, Bo Jackson, Kirby Smart, others compete at Regions Tradition Pro-Am

Published 1:09 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By Alec Etheredge

Greystone Golf and Country Club kicked off the first PGA Tour Champions major championship of the year with the celebrity pro-am on Wednesday, May 10 with celebrities including Charles Barkley, Hugh Freeze, Bo Jackson, Kirby Smart, Taylor Hicks, Riley Green, Dale Murphy and others.

