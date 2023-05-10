City Hall Faces: Meet Brandon Henderson of the Parks and Rec department Published 6:01 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE

Meet Brandon Henderson, an employee for the city of Helena Parks and Rec Department

An employee for the city of Helena for a little more than five years, Brandon Henderson works in the city’s Parks and Rec department to help both indoor and outdoor sports go as smooth and safe as possible.

He currently marks off baseball and football fields for youth sports and runs the city’s football and basketball games, while also making sure that the parks are clean and safe for everyone.

“What I enjoy about my job is being outside and being hands on with the youth sports, getting everything ready and looking good for our youth sporting events,” Henderson said.

He also works to help prepare for city events that take place at Helena Amphitheater and is set for a busy spring and summer.

Outside of work, he enjoys the quality of life in the city. One of his favorite events to attend each year is the Christmas tree lighting, while he also enjoys Helena’s Independence Day Celebration.

“The scenery in Helena is beautiful with all of the different parks and trails,” he said. “I have four children ranging from elementary to middle school, so I spend a lot of time at the ball fields watching and coaching my kids in any sport they choose, which is my favorite.”