Gifted Handmade Gifts and More seeks to serve the community Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Gifted Handmade Gifts and More has been in the Pelham community and serving customers for 10 years.

“We started very small,” Owner Paige Burnett said. “We have definitely grown. We do everything from baby clothing to adult-plus size clothing.”

Gifted Handmade Gifts and More is also going to host an event for Mother’s Day in which customers will be taught how to make charcuterie boards.

Gifted was awarded Best of the Best for the Children’s category of the 2023 Shelby Living “Best Of” awards.

“I really appreciate all the support and loyalty I receive from my customers,” An official post on the Gifted’s Facebook page read. “Y’all are all the best of the best.”

Gifted was also runner-up for Best Jewelry Store and Best Gift Shop.

“We actually have won every year we’ve been open,” Burnett said. “We have wonderful customers (who are) very loyal.”

The store also sells cross body bags and the name brand bag “Able.” Robes and towel wraps are also sold with a one size fits all.

Gifted Handmade Gifts and More is located at 2643 Pelham Parkway. More information can be found on Facebook.com/GiftedHandmade.