THS senior wins $5,000 AmFirst scholarship May 10, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Birmingham – Thompson High School senior Jasmine Jones is one of five seniors that have been selected as winners of America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC Fox 6’s 14th annual scholarship program.

America’s First Federal Credit union (AmFirst)—alongside partner WBRC Fox 6—has announced the winners of its 14th annual scholarship program.

Seniors Jasmine Jones from THS, Jackie Hurst Jr. from Center Point High School,

Trent Melton from Central High School of Clay County, Savannah Strong of Lincoln High School and Abby Burgess of Susan Moore High School, each received a $5,000 scholarship to a university of their choice.

These five seniors were selected out of 30 area students honored from this 2022-2023 school year as part of AmFirst’s Rising Star program. Since 2009, AmFirst has awarded $214,000 in scholarships.

“The five scholarship winners this year are already making a difference in their communities,” AmFirst President and CEO Bill Connor said. “We are proud to support their futures and look forward to following their postgraduate successes.”

AmFirst launched its Rising Star program in 2009 and partnered with WBRC in 2015 after recognizing a need for additional scholarship opportunities across Central Alabama.

Students are first nominated by their high school counselors or principals with one student selected as a Rising Star each week for 30 weeks. All 30 student finalists then participate in panel interviews judged on professionalism, vision, community involvement and overall impression.

The top five combined scores indicate the students who will receive the available $5,000 scholarships.

“WBRC is a wonderful partner, and we thank them for their continuous collaboration in celebrating these deserving students,” Connor said. “We congratulate all of our Rising Stars and wish them the best of luck as they begin this important life chapter.”

America’s First Federal Credit Union (AmFirst) is a community-chartered credit union with 21 branch locations in 13 counties throughout Alabama.

AmFirst has more than 200,000 members and is committed to providing cost-effective financial services.