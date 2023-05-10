Vincent student receives STAR scholarship Published 11:08 am Wednesday, May 10, 2023

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

VINCENT – Vincent Middle High School student and valedictorian Amy Kirk recently received a STAR scholarship from the Philanthropic Educational Organization Sisterhood.

“Amy is someone who really excels at many things,” said Karen Jensen of Shelby Shores.

Kirk was awarded a $2,500 STAR Scholarship from the P.E.O. Sisterhood after being recommended by the P.E.O. Chapter AA of Birmingham.

Kirk is a Peer Helper, plays on the volleyball team, is on the honor roll, cheers and plays trumpet in the marching band. She is also on the worship team at her church, helps at the food pantry, is in the BETA Club, attended Girl’s State and was awarded Best Sportsmanship Award for cheer. She plans to attend the University of Southern Alabama in Mobile in the fall to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree.

“She is one bouncy, coordinated, trumpet playing, pom-pom waving, young lady,” said Jensen.

The P.E.O. STAR Scholarship was established in 2009 to provide scholarships for exceptional women in their final year of high school to attend an accredited postsecondary educational institution in the U.S. or Canada in the next academic year.

The competitive STAR Scholarship is for women who exhibit excellence in leadership, academics, extracurricular activities, community service and potential for future success, according to a release from the P.E.O.

Kirk said when she found out she was the recipient for the scholarship she was shocked.

“I know there are so many qualified girls out there who are just as qualified, if not more qualified than me, so I felt honored to be one of the ones chosen,” Kirk said. “I hope to pursue a degree in counseling.”

Kirk said she thinks leadership is not so much about something you have, but it is what you are able to give.

“For me, that is helping others and looking to add value to the things around me,” Kirk said.

Chapter AA has been a part of the Birmingham community since it first organized in 1994.

P.E.O. has been celebrating women and helping women reach for the stars for more than 150 years.

Since it first started in 1869, the non-profit organization has helped more than 119,000 women pursue educational goals by providing over $398 million in grants, scholarships, awards and loans. The Sisterhood also owns and supports Cottey College.

Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education while supporting and motivating them.

In addition to the educational philanthropies, the P.E.O. Sisterhood provides a framework of support and community for all members.

For more information, visit peointernational.org.