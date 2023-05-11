Shelby County Chamber to hold small business luncheon Published 11:06 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

SHELBY COUNTY – The 11th Annual Shelby County Small Business Awards’ Luncheon presented by Regions will celebrate the positive impact small business has on Shelby County and each of its municipalities.

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena.

“Small businesses continue to play a vital role in building our Shelby County communities and overall economy,” Shelby County Chamber President and CEO Kirk Mancer said. “Celebrating the positive impact made each and every day is something the chamber, and our co-hosts, think is important.”

During the Awards’ luncheon, which is co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber, 22 nominees in five different categories will be recognized.

To help celebrate this 11th Annual Shelby County Small Business Awards Luncheon, Jim Purvis, CEO and Jeff Purvis, President with A. C. Legg, Inc. will share comments on their company’s 100 years of doing business.

“We’re thrilled these two business leaders will be joining us to share A. C. Legg’s story in the same year the company is celebrating a century of doing business,” Mancer said.

In addition to Jim and Jeff Purvis’ comments, five recipients will be recognized as the Shelby County Small Business of the Year based upon the size of their organization at the luncheon.

The nominated companies were evaluated on the following criteria: staying power, growth in number of employees, increase in sales and/or unit volume, response to adversity and evidence of contributions to aid community-oriented projects. The nominated businesses were divided into five categories based on size.

The 2023 nominees are:

-A Birthday Place

-Adventurer’s Coffee Company

-Amanda Klein Company

-Artzy Cook

-Business Telephones, Inc.

-Christy Hayes Counseling, LLC

-Closettec

-Creations Galore Moore

-Dynamic Discs – Iron City

-Plant

-Food Outlet

-FREEDOM Therapies, Inc.

-Fuzzy Buttz Pet Supply

-The Guys’ Place

-Joseph Buff Farmers’ Insurance Agency

-Leaders’ Corner Coffee and Tea

-Leane Randle, Realtor, eXp Realty

-Sawyer Solutions, LLC

-Specification Rubber Products, Inc.

-T Fox SalonSpa

-Tradebank International

-The Yak Shak

A limited number of seats are available for the 2023 Awards’ Luncheon. The investment to attend is $20 for investors and participants with any of the host organizations, or $30 for “Future” investors or participants. For ticket information or to make a reservation, please contact The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663- 4542 or via email at info@shelbychamber.org