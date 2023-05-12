Arrest reports for April 30 through May 7 Published 3:34 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 30 through May 7.

Alabaster

May 1

-Hayden John Mobley, 32, of Alabaster, menacing.

-Alan Stuart Evans, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

May 3

-Katherine Standifer Morning, 62, of Helena, alias/theft of property 4th, alias/failure to register vehicle, alias/operating vehicle without insurance and alias/theft by deception 4th degree.

-Darryl Eugene Wilson, 64, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Richard Ansley Blackburn, 52, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

May 4

-Gregory Wade Brown, 47, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct.

-Lauren Elizabeth Young, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrant FTA run red light.

May 5

-Wendy Stewart Sandlin, 52, of Anniston, alias/DWLS driving while license suspended, alias/failure to appear in court and alias/switched tag.

May 6

-Ryan Dean Medvik, 21, of Byrnes Mill, Mo., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Anthony Randal Wyatt, 59, of Calera, FTA – public intoxication.

May 7

-Lee Roy Turner, Jr., 22, of Omaha, NE, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, of Calera, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of a controlled substance.

Helena

May 2

-Levi Cash Dye, 20, minor in possession of tobacco.

May 3

-Joseph Daniel Bell, 42, failing to appear (traffic).

-Theodore Coty Cook, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 5

-Samuel Louis Hayford, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

May 2

-Tia Jalean Sailes, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 3

-Austin Michael Mitchell, 23, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence.

-Justin Earl Hyde, 20, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

May 5

-Jamie Lee Smith, 44, of Columbiana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

May 7

-Brandon Heath Rice, 47, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs paraphernalia.

-Derrick Allen Eddins, of Calera, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess, obstruction police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.

Pelham

April 30

-Ismael Espinosa Hernandez, 30, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Kenneth Johnson, 41, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Sierra Smith, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

May 1

-Stephon Thompson, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – expired license and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Neil Garcia, 30, of Calera, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – NSB no seat belt.

May 2

-Cameron Brown, 22, of Alabaster, penalties – violations by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.

May 3

-LaVaughn Wilson, 29, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

May 4

-Samuel Graves, 19, of Hayden, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.

-Jessica Mann, 34, of Harpersville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

May 5

-Jilaren White, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Rodrigo Florez Ramirez, 21, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

May 6

-Willia Alexander, 31, of Montgomery, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Carson Roberts, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.