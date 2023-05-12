Arrest reports for April 30 through May 7
Published 3:34 pm Friday, May 12, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 30 through May 7.
Alabaster
May 1
-Hayden John Mobley, 32, of Alabaster, menacing.
-Alan Stuart Evans, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
May 3
-Katherine Standifer Morning, 62, of Helena, alias/theft of property 4th, alias/failure to register vehicle, alias/operating vehicle without insurance and alias/theft by deception 4th degree.
-Darryl Eugene Wilson, 64, of Maylene, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Richard Ansley Blackburn, 52, of Shelby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
May 4
-Gregory Wade Brown, 47, of Birmingham, disorderly conduct.
-Lauren Elizabeth Young, 24, of Alabaster, alias warrant FTA run red light.
May 5
-Wendy Stewart Sandlin, 52, of Anniston, alias/DWLS driving while license suspended, alias/failure to appear in court and alias/switched tag.
May 6
-Ryan Dean Medvik, 21, of Byrnes Mill, Mo., receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Anthony Randal Wyatt, 59, of Calera, FTA – public intoxication.
May 7
-Lee Roy Turner, Jr., 22, of Omaha, NE, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, of Calera, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500), stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property, less than $500 and possession of a controlled substance.
Helena
May 2
-Levi Cash Dye, 20, minor in possession of tobacco.
May 3
-Joseph Daniel Bell, 42, failing to appear (traffic).
-Theodore Coty Cook, 31, driving under the influence – alcohol.
May 5
-Samuel Louis Hayford, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
May 2
-Tia Jalean Sailes, of Calera, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
May 3
-Austin Michael Mitchell, 23, of Helena, traffic – driving under the influence.
-Justin Earl Hyde, 20, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
May 5
-Jamie Lee Smith, 44, of Columbiana, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.
May 7
-Brandon Heath Rice, 47, of Montevallo, use or possession with intent to use drugs paraphernalia.
-Derrick Allen Eddins, of Calera, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess, obstruction police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.
Pelham
April 30
-Ismael Espinosa Hernandez, 30, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Kenneth Johnson, 41, of Irondale, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Sierra Smith, 35, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
May 1
-Stephon Thompson, 23, of Birmingham, traffic – expired license and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Neil Garcia, 30, of Calera, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license and traffic – NSB no seat belt.
May 2
-Cameron Brown, 22, of Alabaster, penalties – violations by person whose license or driving privileges are cancelled, etc.
May 3
-LaVaughn Wilson, 29, of Pelham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
May 4
-Samuel Graves, 19, of Hayden, traffic – DWOL drivers license – not in possession.
-Jessica Mann, 34, of Harpersville, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
May 5
-Jilaren White, 29, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Rodrigo Florez Ramirez, 21, of Clanton, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
May 6
-Willia Alexander, 31, of Montgomery, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Carson Roberts, 21, of Alabaster, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.