Divorces for March 16 through April 30 Published 3:45 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from March 16-April 30:

-Crystal Spencer Jones, of Pelham, and Michael Ryan Jones, of Pelham.

-Carol Suzeth Rogers, of Columbiana, and Kenneth Dwight Rogers, of Columbiana.

-Renea C. Capra, of Columbiana, and Michael A. Capra, of Helena.

-Le Uyen Thi Bui, of Birmingham, and Hau Nguyen, of Birmingham.

-Melisa Ayala Palomo, of Calera, and Alejandro Reynosa Obispo, of Columbiana.

-Richard L. Bestwick, Jr., of Mountain Brook, and Sharon Fields Bestwick, of Birmingham.

-Maria E. Simonson, of Alabaster, and Peter D. Simonson, of Alabaster.

-Carly Muzer Maddox, of Westover, and Donald Ray Maddox, Jr., of Leeds.

-Lori Rhea Youngblood, of Birmingham, and Ottis Harold Youngblood, of Birmingham.

-Winny Alexandra Usuga Mesa, of Birmingham, and David Alejandro Hincapie of Elizabeth, NJ.

-Michele Worthington Adkins, of Birmingham, and Ernie Lynn Adkins, of Birmingham.

-Stephanie Wilcox, of Wilsonville, and Dohnovan Wilcox, of Odenville.

-Shannon Marie Bishop, of Castleberry, and Charles Jason Bishop, of Shelby.

-Wendy Sue Pluskis, of Birmingham, and Adam Pluskis, of Portage, In.

-Karl Burns, of Midfield, and Corlette Burns, of Helena.

-Michelle Blankenship, of Brent, and Jeffrey Blankenship, of Alabaster.

-Justin Chandler, of Helena, and Amber Chandler, of Alabaster.

-Ben Epperson, of Helena, and Elizabeth Epperson, of Helena.

-Deanna Lynne Moss, of Sterrett, and Joseph Gregory Moss, of Columbiana.

-Natalie Brooke Veazey, of Alabaster, and Thomas Oliver Veazey, of Sylacauga.

-Michael Ian Fish, of Birmingham, and Natalie Innerarity Fish, of Birmingham.

-Brian S. Crocker, of Pelham, and Jamie B. Crocker, of Pelham.

-Robert Lamar Shirley, of Ragland, and Tabitha Holly Shelby, of Montevallo.

-Catherine Jill McDouglad, of Bessemer, and Ian Evans McDougald, of Bessemer.

-Deandra Paschel, of Montevallo, and Trevis Paschel, of Montevallo.

-Mary Madelyn Lovell, of Pelham, and Matthew Andrew Lovell, of Chelsea.

-Renee Byrd, of Pelham, and Robert Byrd, of Camden.

-Tiffany Hampton, of Hoover, and Willie Hampton, III, of Hoover.

-Kevin Martin, of Alabaster, and Jessica Martin, of Alabaster.

-Penne Bellsnyder, of Birmingham, and Carl Bellsnyder, of Pelham.

-Michael Shuta, of Hoover, and Mary Shuta, of Hoover.

-Katie Mitchell, of Helena, and Jeremy Mitchell, of Helena.

-Megan Kathleen Williams, of Birmingham, and Christopher Charles Williams, of Boaz.

-Spencer Kayley Biasco, of Chelsea, and Reid Austin Biasco, of Chelsea.

-Sherry C. Dawson, of Pelham, and Marcus Cody Dawson, of Pelham.

-Teresa Ann Curtis, of Alabaster, and Christopher Dwayne Curtis, of Alabaster.

-William K. Jones, of Harpersville, and Bridgette D. Jones, of Sylacauga.

-Alfonso Castillo Almora, of Alabaster, and Cynthia Ann Castillo, of Newnan, Ga.

-Curtis Rayfield Orse, of Helena, and Rosie Lee Orse, of Cumberland, NC.

-Chandler Savage, of Helena, and Lindsey Savage, of Helena.

-Rodney Hudson, of Birmingham, and Hui Su Hudson, of Birmingham.

-Abigail Diane Heinke, of Birmingham, and Jeffrey Michael Heinke, of Birmingham.

-Scott Joseph Sullivan, of Helena, and Chris Marie Sullivan, of Helena.

-Kelli Duke Cunningham, of Maylene, and Brian Alan Cunningham, Jr., of Pelham.

-Norma Quintana, of Pelham, and Armando Quintana, of Pelham.

-Krista Mays Hannon, of Calera, and William Jeffery Hannon, of Calera.

-Joshua Hayse White, of Alabaster, and Erin Ann Leslie White, of Alabaster.

-Emma Catt Sharman, of Pelham, and Patrick Sharman, of Pelham.

-Angela Marie Daviston, of Montevallo, and Byron Keith Daviston, Jr., of Montevallo.

-Aileen M. Gonzalez, of Birmingham, and Craig A. Mix, of Trussville.

-Erica Victoria Wells, of Birmingham, and Steven Lane Wells, of Calera.

-Stacey L. Lewis, of Chelsea, and Jerren Lewis, of Chelsea.

-Shwanda Buchanon Shallow, of Hoover, and Jimmy Shallow, of Hoover.

-Maegan Leann Brown, of Vincent, and Klayton Lee Brown, of Vincent.

-Cheryl Jeanne Szabo-Strickland, of Birmingham and Martin Edwin Strickland, of Birmingham.

-Elizabeth P. Vansickle, of Birmingham, and Randolph J. Vansickle, of Chelsea.

-Robin Gleason, of Pelham, and Frealon Robert Gleason, of Pelham.

-Stacey Lane Jones, of Shelby, and Michael Luke Jones, of Shelby.

-Samuel Spates, of Columbiana, and Lori Janeen Spates, of Riceville, Tenn.

-Stephanie L. Treadwell, of Alabaster, and John Michael Treadwell, of Alabaster.

-Diana Steele New, of Shelby, and Dale Dewayne New, of Columbiana.

-Emily Renee Carroll, of Chelsea, and Anthony Michael Carroll, of Chelsea.

-Hugh Parish, of Sterret, and Lezley Parish, of Sterret.

-Tracey Bostrom Nance, of Maylene, and Barry Keith Nance, of Centre.

-Miguel Martinez-Paredes, of Alabaster, and Blanca Estela Martinez-Hernandez, of Juanajuanto, Mexico.

-Carlos Alberto Banos-Alvarado, of Helena, and Alexsis Marie Colin, of Alabaster.

-Samantha Estes, of Shelby, and Mattison Kane Estes, of Shelby.

-Stephanie D. Brown Corwin, of Calera, and Craig M. Corwin, of Calera.

-Josi M. Crosier, of Calera, and Kane Marcel Solberg, of Fort Hood, Texas.

-William B. Collins, of Chelsea, and Rosanna Collins, of Chelsea.

-Tracy Harper Cribb, of Alabaster, and Joshua Cory Cribb, of Alabaster.

-Nita Marie Morris, of Wilsonville, and Larry Bryan Morris, of Columbiana.

-Aimee Sapp Nichols, of Helena, and Kevin Wayne Nichols, of Helena.

-Reyna Adriana Vergara Munoz, of Leeds, and Erick Andres Lopez-Bruno.

-Dana Hannah, of Alabaster, and Justin Hannah, of Birmingham.

-David Davis, of Vincent, and Donna Rena Davis, of Scottsboro.

-Denise Kailey, of Helena, and Christopher Kailey, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

-Raul H. Weaver, of Laveen, Az., and Latosha F. Weaver, of Columbus, Ohio.

-Regan Lyttle Cornwell, of Birmingham, and Jason Adam Cornwell, of Birmingham.

-Ashley Lesley, of Montevallo, and Timothy Skylar Lesley, of Montevallo.