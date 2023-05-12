Just A Tish, Wine & More moves to Columbiana Main Street Published 4:11 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Just A Tish, Wine & More has officially opened its doors on Columbiana Main Street and is ready to take full advantage of the city’s arts and entertainment district.

On May 10, Just A Tish, Wine & More opened on Columbiana Main Street across from Blue Agave Cantina.

“We’re very excited to be moving to main street,” Owner Kelly Davis said. “But I’m also very excited that my brother and sister are going into business with me.”

Kelly is now partnered with her siblings, Christy Brasher and Corley Ellis, in running the business.

The business was previously located at 113 West College Street, Suite B in Columbiana where it served local residents for three years.

“I started about a block away, three years ago, May 1 was three years, and it’s been wonderful,” Davis said. “We are thrilled to be moving to main street, to a bigger location and (to) be a part of the activity and all the goings-on on main street.”

Davis shared what Just A Tish, Wine & More has to offer the residents of Columbiana.

“We like to think of it as a gathering place,” she said. “As a place for people to meet and hang out together, have a glass of wine or just sit and visit. We also invite people to bring food from neighboring restaurants that may not have an alcohol license. If they want to bring in food from another restaurant and want to have a glass of wine with us, that’s absolutely fine. It’s a fun place to just sit and talk and reminisce and hang out and just a fun gathering place.”

Davis said the business offers more than just wine and beer. They also offer a variety of charcuterie boards as well as olive oil-based products.

“We’re just going to have so many things to offer customers,” she said. “We won’t just have wine and beer, you can come in and buy a tea towel, or a candle. We’re going to increase our retail for people that might not be interested in a bottle of wine.”

Just A Tish, Wine & More is now able to take full advantage of Columbiana’s new arts and entertainment district, Columbiana LIVE.

“It’s just going to be a fun atmosphere,” she said. “You can get a glass of wine to-go in special, designated cups. You can walk around main street in the designated areas and shop and stroll around town—Columbiana’s a beautiful town. We’re glad we’re going to be a part of that.”

Davis expressed her gratitude for those that helped her make the business possible.

“I want to thank my family,” she said. “I couldn’t be where I am without them. “I’m excited that my brother and my sister are buying into the business with me and we’re going to be a part of it together. Also, my mother and father have just been tremendous in the life of the store.”

Just A Tish, & More is open on Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday 12-6 p.m. and on Saturdays 10-4 p.m. Davis said she anticipates extending hours at times depending on which events that are happening in town.