Land transactions for April 25 through May 3

April 25

-Thomas J. Waters to Brett Dylan Rodgers, for $255,000, for Lot 413 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Michael V. Tinch to Thomas J. Waters, for $440,000, for Lot 141 in Lakewood Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Mike Cook to Fred J. Baker, for $635,000, for Lot 1232 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase II.

-Pine Mountain Preserve Inc. to Darby H. McElderry, for $340,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Ronald L. Lowery to Patricia Littlefield, for $200,000, for property in Section 13, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Kara Scheufens Tolbert to Sarah C. Stinnett, for $300,000, for Lot 3 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase III Resurvey Lots 1-9.

-Grace Ellis to Aiqi Liu, for $375,000, for Lot 20 in Sunny Meadows.

-Mary Elizabeth Williams to Reese Holdings LLC, for $284,900, for Lot 520 in Lake Forest 5th Sector.

-Myrna Overton to Myrna Overton, for $138,500, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Gary C. Wyatt to William A. Barnes, for $1,250,000, for Lot 21 in Southlake.

-Rodney L. Cooper to Rodney L. Cooper, for $223,200, for Lot 24 in Park Forest 5th Sector.

-Joyce Shack to Antion Tolbert, for $5,000, for Lot 52 in Ellis Addition to East Montevallo.

-JE Homes LLC to Andrew Posten, for $290,000, for Lot 17 in Southwind First Sector.

-Calvine South LLC to Schrimsher & Shaw LLC, for $384,580, for Lot 44 in Two Eighty Village a Condominium.

-Alabama State Land Commissioner to Monarch Realty LLC, for $1,816.25, for Lot 102 in Saratoga Townhomes Cottages of Saratoga Sec 2 PH 2.

-Donna Dodson Lewis to Donna Dodson Lewis, for $82,160, for Lot 21 in Sunnydale Estates 3rd Sector.

-Ted E. Hall to Emerson H. Paton, for $825,000, for Lot 332 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Sandra E. Lee to Don P. Davison, for $10,000, for property in Section 25, Township 24, Range 15 East.

-Gary Nichols to Dirt Poor LLC, for $1,088,690, for property in Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 3 East.

-Miguel Tensley to Justin Kreig Eley, for $337,000, for Lot 1421 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase Two.

-Jacob L. Kepins to Eric P. Fort, for $377,000, for Lot 49 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge.

-David A. Rushing to David Kimber, for $550,000, for Lot 73 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lots 71, 72, 73.

-Daniel R. Nobbe to Griffin Phillips, for $329,900, for Lot 127 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Douglas Royal to Thor Properties LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 1 in Applecross.

-Benjamin Harrison to Samuel Ardovino, for $282,000, for Lot 8 in Brookhollow First Sector.

April 26

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Lee Goldenberg, for $663,970, for Lot 1732 in Blackridge South Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Tyler Jasper to Kaitlin Fecik, for $139,000, for Lot 1601 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Debra G. Reisman to Judson Revelle Trust, for $602,000, for Lot 9 in Meadow Brook 5th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Premier Healthcare Inc. to Premier Assisted LLC, for $1,680,000, for Lot 2 in Clearyland Subdivision.

-Jackson Everett Ray to Malcolm Carlyle Douglas, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in Coe Family Subdivision.

-John B. Justice to John P. Douglas, for $246,000, for property in Section 27, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Bryan Wesley Burgess, for $699,953, for Lot B-181 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2C.

-Mark Bacak to Mark A. Bacak, for $477,700, for Lot 279 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Wayne T. Decker to Neil Adam Decker, for $280,400, for Lot 66 in Park Forest Sector 7 Phase I.

-James L. Bales to Floyd Ray Merrill, for $471,000, for Lot 4 in High Chaparral Sector B First Addition.

-Floyd R. Merrill to Douglas M. Bryson, for $1,375,000, for Lot 30-16 in Highland Lakes 30th Sector.

-Betty Jean Kreh to BRL Properties LLC, for $69,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Sandra K. Hall to Garry T. Hall, for $106,810, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Calvin Drew Winfield to Marbella Sanchez Brito, for $490,000, for Lot 3128 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Mike Weeks to Shelby Investments LLC, for $1,000, for Lot 3 in Red Oak Farms.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Miek Weeks, for $1,000, for property in Section 8, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Walter J. Henson to Angela Faith Winfield, for $379,900, for Lot 81 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Leo E. Joseph to Lisa Michelle Perry, for $877,500, for Lot 804 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 1st Phase.

-BRL Properties LLC to Mark Crowe, for $99,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Rebecca Lynn Smith to Kevin Nunnally, for $90,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Mary Sue Harris to Mary Sue Harris, for $336,310, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles H. Huff to Jack Reed Crabtree, for $625,000, for Lot 31 in Cottages of Danberry Resurvey No. 3 Final Plat.

-Legacy Land Company LLC to Matthew Bryon Langham, for $25,000, for Lot 29 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

April 27

-Daniel Davis to Jonathan Bickley, for $685,000, for Lot 147 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2C Amended Final Plat.

-Honcho LLC to Brian Hevlow, for $232,000, for Lot 66 in Union Station Phase II.

-Sandra P. Smith to Scott McCary, for $283,000, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Alan J. Dreher to Four Mile Farms LLC, for $7,700, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathleen Mary Gufca to Four Mile Farm LLC, for $445,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-John W. Cost to Brian Thomas Properties LLC, for $8,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Edward E. Raley to Daniel N. Madrigal, for $101,090, for property in Section 15, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Hawaii ERS Timberland LLC to Mary Allison Roensch Tyler, for $367,560, for property in Section 16, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Susan Kilby to Renata Peavy, for $175,000, for Lot 125 in Haysbury Phase 4.

-Jose De Jesus Patlan Marquez to Jose Patlan Corral, for $500, for Lot 2 in Pelham Estates.

-James R. Efferson to Kelsey Lynn Efferson, for $290,000, for Lot 2 in Efferson Family Subdivision.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Presbyterian Home for Children, for $1, for Lot 50 in Shelby Springs Farms Camp Winn Sector Two Phase One.

-Bennie Ervin Brasher to Gina Brasher Jones, for $23,595, for Lot 1 in Brasher Family Subdivision.

-Kelly M. Douglas to Douglas B. Hudson, for $254,900, for Lot 73 in Holland Lakes Sector One Final Plat.

-Rebecca Rives Moore to Tudor Enterprises Inc., for $175,000, for Lot 9 in Kingridge Subdivision.

-Jennifer R. Kish to Walanda Gilbert, for $211,000, for Lot 56 in Nottingham Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Marie Freeman, for $469,428, for Lot 611 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase 4 6th Sector.

-Dejerian Trenae Williams to Raechel Alyse Sims, for $285,000, for Lot 3-4 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to CCHF3 Holdings LLC, for $2,085,300, for Lots 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 182 and 184 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Justin L. Laddie to Valeria L. Dal Zotto, for $660,000, for Lot 19 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-Gustavo Gomes Dos Santos to Bertus John Kennedy, for $184,000, for Lot A in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-John Michael Oregan to Fred C. Huey, for $505,000, for Lot 135 in Willow Branch Second Sector.

-Philip H. Turnquist to Philip H. Turnquist, for $268,000, for Lot 7-199 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Rachel Pearson to Lauren Partington, for $205,000, for Lot 31 in Meriweather Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Roy W. Gilbert to J. Wright Properties LLC, for $1,400,000, for property in Section 21, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Riverchase Capital LLC to AL Hoover Riverchase LLC, for $18,400, for Lot 2 in Wren Park Subdivision.

-REI Nation LLC to Timothy Pearson, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Hamlet 4th Sector.

-Christopher William Rickling to Dominick Lovin, for $248,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Ben A. Tamburello to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $645,500, for Lot 114 in Cove of Greystone Phase I Amended Map.

-Martha Hales to Daniel O. Ramsussen, for $451,749.23, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-City of Chelsea to Clayton Realty Company LLC, for $420,000, for Lot 8 in Foothills Business Park Final Plat.

April 28

-Shirley S. Eurick to Amanda Champion, for $380,000, for Lot 226 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Plat.

-Winford Homecrafters LLC to Reaford Blackburn, for $299,000, for Lot 2-6 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Winford Homecrafters LLC, for $269,000, for Lot 2-6 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Winford Homecrafters LLC, for $847,000, for Los 2-4, 2-5 and 2-9 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Charlie Eddy, for $600,000, for Lot 2-13 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Authentic Building Company LLC, for $289,000, for Lot 2-8 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Round Too Investments LLC to IRA Innovations LLC, for $289,000, for Lot 2-7 in View at Indian Crest Phase 2.

-Eleanor H. Bennett to Kristie Bennett, for $838,950, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Jessie Wade Carroll, for $75,000, for Lot 8 in Creekwater Estates.

-Alavest LLC to Restore Common Ground LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 22 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Molly M. McAfee to Roy Gregory Sims, for $80,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Aaron Winning, for $863,004, for Lot 1340 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Ronnie D. Taunton, for $686,081, for Lot 1743 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Bill W. Speight, for $175,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Holt Properties Group LLC to Roberto Martinez Hernandez, for $302,000, for Lot 34 in Apache Ridge Fifth Sector.

-Grant A. Brackeen to Jesus Emanuel Cuevas Hernandez, for $350,000, for Lot 9-99 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Samuel W. Beevers to Johnny R. Stacy, for $369,000, for Lot 1 in Heather Ridge Resurvey of Lots 1 and 2.

-Katherine Macon to Taylor N. Hackett, for $192,000, for Lot 43 in Meadows at Meriweather Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Nanette H. Lloyd to Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar, for $205,000, for Lot 6 in Alabaster Gardens Resurvey of Blocks 5 and 12.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to Shelby County Alabama, for $1,800,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West and Section 11, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to Shelby County Alabama, for $400,000, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jackson Heath Burdette, for $279,900, for Lot 19 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Gary A. Fitchpatrick to Gary A. Fitchpatrick, for $147,400, for Lot 65 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Daniel L. Bass to Attic Plus Storage IV LLP, for $105,000, for property in Section 24, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Attic Plus to Attic Plus Storage IV LLP, for $425,000, for property in Section 31, Township 18, Range 1 West.

-Attic Plus to Attic Plus Storage IV LLP, for $925,000, for Lot 1 in Highway 280 Attic Plus Storage Subdivision a Resubdivision of Lots 1 and 2.

-Adams Homes LLC to Ana Carolina Pedrosa Freitas, for $376,550, for Lot 27 in Dawsons Cove.

-John A. Bella to Mark Taylor Vaughters, for $618,000, for Lot 715 in Highlands Lakes 7th Sector.

-Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Deltona Osteen Inc. to Journey Baptist Church, for $1,357,860, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 2 West and Lot 119 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Whitney Bonita Mendiola to Wallace Realty LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 6 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to William Thomas Mann, for $100,000, for Lot 1 in South Oak Trust Subdivision Final Plat.

-Sandor Cassini Jacobs to Jada Harper Barker, for $185,000, for Lot 75 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Clinton Ruffin to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $281,900, for Lot 31 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-John H. Farr to Bentley Farr, for $103,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Elaine Beiersdoerfer to Richard D. Jones, for $299,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Marvin Glen Autry to Marvin Glen Autry, for $52,750, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-E Group Support Services Inc. to Kayleigh Erin Little, for $165,000, for Lot 1505 in Horizon Condominium.

-Amber Diggs Smith to Mary Elizabeth Williams, for $360,000, for Lot 553 in Lake Forest Fifth Sector.

-Cynthia Brothers to John R. Brothers, for $350,900, for Lot 37 in Sterling Gate Sector 3 Phase 3.

May 1

-DAL Properties LLC to Matthew Aaron Crump, for $544,960, for Lot 2486 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Jan S. Rutherford to Heather A. Culpepper, for $125,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-McConnel White Terry Realty & Insurance Company Inc. to PDA Medplex Properties LLC, for $1,300,000, for Lot 6 in Riverchase East First Sector Second Amendment.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jaen Denice Kain, for $435,750, for Lot 2 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to John Alphons Brennan, for $266,900, for Lot 108 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Hillary Kevin Gaskins to Angela D. Gaskins, for $327,000, for Lot 9 in Lincoln Park.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Jonathan Villordo Navarro, for $341,900, for Lot 21-39 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Sara Jane Blizzard, for $331,400, for Lot 1305 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Larry Hall Mahaffey, for $861,584, for Lot 1336 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Tony Steve Lyons to Raymond Jimenez Heath, for $255,500, for Lot 18 in Navajo Hills Fourth Sector.

-Karen K. Hildreth to Danielle Trocquet Williamson, for $415,000, for Lot 12 in Riverchase Country Club Second Addition Amended Map.

-Jeff Merck to Glen Jamison, for $600,000, for Lot 11 in Brook Highland 26th Sector 1st Addition Place.

-Gerald W. Terry to Vincent Jarrod Stephens, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Donna Sanderson Davidson to Donna Sanderson Davidson, for $255,900, for Lot 46 in Villages at Westover Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 45-50 and 81-82.

-D R Horton Inc Birmingham to Adam Wayne Herston, for $372,900, for Lot 1346 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Leydis Yohana Tejada Londono, for $296,400, for Lot 67 in Koslin Farm sPhase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Dee Repici, for $896,279, for Lot 1343 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $400,000, for Lots 105, 183, 185 and 186 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Noah Willis, for $344,900, for Lot 21-35 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Richard Aaron Parrish, for $302,900, for Lot 1766 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Victor R. Williams to Sabrina M. Shields, for $399,900, for Lot 43 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 9.

-Chester Wayne Harris to Dustin W. Moore, for $364,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael Elliott Meadows to Michael E. Meadows, for $190,510, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-William C. Swinney to Arlon Wade Simmons, for $322,000, for Lot 338 in Savannah Point Sector IV Phase II.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Gordon L. Gibbs, for $837,918, for Lot 1327 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Richard G. Pope to Richard Glenn Pope, for $262,700, for Lot 213 in Forest Parks 2nd Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Randall Kele Fletcher, for $274,850, for Lot 223 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Valor Communities LLC to Melissa Ann Tabor, for $274,850, for Lot 328 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Brenda Smith to Blaising Properties LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 173 in Forest Parks 1st Sector 1st Addition.

-Leah F. Newell to James Vilece, for $375,000, for Lot 26 in Cobblestone Square.

-Kevin Rentfrow to Joseph T. Kassouf, for $900,000, for Lot 37 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Valor Communities LLC to Maya Mitchell, for $274,850, for Lot 222 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-TCG Koslin LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,308,570.67, for Lots 118 and 120 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-TCG Koslin LLC to Koslin Farms Homeowners Association Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 57 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat Common Areas.

-Nelda Mathews Goodson to Brian McComas, for $740,000, for Lot 154 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector.

-David Hilton Dyson to Lawrence M. Jackson, for $435,000, for Lot 343 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 1.

-Jeffrey E. Hollingsworth to Manolio Properties LLC, for $235,000, for Lot 47 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Vivian Kassouf to Peter Accetta, for $640,000, for Lot 32 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Brent H. Kizzire to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $182,500, for Lot 10 in Hidden Creek III Phase One.

-Rose Ann Rawlins to Aaron William Tasseff, for $349,000, for Lot 25 in Sunny Meadows.

-Troy A. Tabor to Stephen Van Major, for $460,000, for Lot 15 in Parc at Greystone.

-Ryker Rentals LLC to Olivia D. King, for $212,000, for Lot 62 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes First Addition.

-John P. Shields to William Cauley, for $250,000, for Lot 16 in Carriage Hill Phase II.

-Michael B. Billingsley to John W. Maxwell, for $440,000, for Lot 318 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Jared A. Tucker to Michelle Gibson, for $630,000, for Lot 5 in Heatherwood 3rd Sector.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jamaal King, for $274,850, for Lot 221 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Lakay R. Russell to Safal Khanal, for $430,000, for Lot 2587 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-Chester Wayne Harris to David Carter, for $235,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Bobbie Parker Headley to Michael D. Parker, for $57,000, for Lot 2 in Parker Estates Final Plat.

May 2

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Lorena Jean Daiker, for $305,000, for Lot 19 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Bradford P. Jorgensen to Jared Tucker, for $360,000, for Lot 27 in Wildwood Park Residential Estates.

-Ricky S. Haislip to Imran Shafique, for $525,000, for Lot 251 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase.

-Jeffrey Corpstein to James Randall Pitts, for $290,000, for Lot 207 in Reserve of Timberline Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Donald A. Pope, for $744,781, for Lot 1337 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Bobbie Parker Headley to Susan Parker Norsworthy, for $50,000, for Lot 1 in Parker Estates Final Plat.

-Eric Raymond Pruitt to Jonathan Matthew Turnbow, for $335,000, for Lot 4 in Kerry Downs Subdivision of Inverness.

-Anthony J. Carson to Zack Carson, for $108,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Carolyn Marie Lay to Denise Kasper, for $410,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Philip A. Burmeister to Don Collins, for $599,900, for Lot 231 in Lakewood Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Benjamin R. Kish to Carolyn Marie Lay, for $265,000, for Lot 37 in Cottages at Chesser Phase 1.

-Gary W. Champion to Christopher M. Van Wart, for $275,000, for Lot 17 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-AR Farms LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $34,000, for Lot 909 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Murphy Home Buyers LLC to Hunter Stone, for $670,500, for Lot 909 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Ashley Dyar to Heidemarie Waits, for $153,000, for Lot 52 in Hayesbury Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Tommy Turpin to James Mark Clayton, for $65,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Matthew H. Nowell to Brian K. Doll, for $540,000, for Lot 38 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Jeremy Rhodes, for $599,900, for Lot 811 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-John M. Cook to Lindsey R. Nowell, for $815,500, for Lot 3605 in Riverchase Country Club 36th Addition Resurvey of Lots 3605 and 3606.

-Michael L. Juneau to Keith B. Whetter, for $370,000, for Lot 4 in Oaks.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Malik Midani, for $205,000, for Lot 4 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Jae Choi to Landon T. Wallace, for $325,000, for Lot 173 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Larry Mahaffey to Joseph Andrew Johnson, for $560,000, for Lot A 36 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Tommy Turpin to James Mark Clayton, for $106,000, for property in Section 28, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Kirkland Financial LLC to Kenneth Martin, for $542,900, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Tracie Cranmer to Karen J. Christian, for $162,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-K&S Holdings LLC to Simon Iglesias Padilla, for $162,500, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-K&S Holdings LLC to Simon Iglesias Padilla, for $3,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Adams Homes LLC to Collin Andrew Dupree, for $299,900, for Lot 7 in Colonial Oaks Phase 1 Re Recorded.

-Allied Property Solution LLC to Jose Luis Morales Hernandez, for $315,000, for Lot 17 in Royal Oaks First Sector.

-Joseph Biedron to 1921 Chandaway Court Trust, for $100,000, for Lot 76 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Matthew C. Burrell to Mark R. Burrell, for $38,250, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Matthew C. Burrell to Matthew C. Burrell, for $174,310, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

May 3

-Tammy L. Jenkins to Tammy L. Jenkins, for $164,900, for Lot 30 in Monte Tierra First Addition.

-Terrence Forman to James Matthew Barrett, for $375,000, for Lot 224 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Rodrigo Salvado Arana Flamenco, for $242,000, for Lot 509 in Savannah Pointe Sector V Phase II.

-Jerry W. Flowers to Unreachable Homes LLC, for $388,000, for Lot 6 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Ronnie Lee Martin to Robert B. Franklin, for $52,250, for Lot 3-A-2 in Resubdivision of Tract 3 A Subdivision.

-Shelia Shaw Grayson to Shelia Shaw Grayson, for $48,000, for property in Section 15, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Rachel Behan to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $189,700, for Lot 24 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-George Nix to Rafael Perez-Dominguez, for $57,600, for Lot 36 in Ellis Addition to Montevallo.

-Edward Samuels to James Craig Williams, for $346,500, for Lot 252 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Richard Clark Cross to Madeline Regina Cross, for $386,520, for Lot 16 in Spring Garden Estates Sector 2.

-Thomas R. Howard to The Howard Living Trust, for $10,000, for Lot 41 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood Phase Three.

-Harold Reid Jennings to William E. Kimbrough, for $340,500, for Lot 1466 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Thomas Clyde King to Clay Machen, for $406,000, for Lot 14 in Linwood Estates.

-Phillip J. Ward to Phillip John Ward, for $433,000, for Lot 612 in Riverchase Country Club 14th Addition.

-Jonathan Alexander to API Highway 31 LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Robert Allen Henke to Estefana Perez Sanchez, for $100,000, for Lot 14 in Thomas Addition of the Town of Aldrich.

-Patrick Ryan Bonner to Chelsea Renee Hernandez, for $67,500, for Lot 4 in Whipporwill Estates.