Municipal police reports for April 30 through May 7 Published 3:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 30 through May 7.

Alabaster

April 24

-Alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham (department/discount store).

May 1

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive. Recovered was a Glock 43X with 1 magazine and holster, American Tactical Titan .45 with 1 magazine and holster and a small gray bookbag valued at $751.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane (residence/home). Stolen was firearms; Glock 43X valued at $425.

-Domestic incident and domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $203.83.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 10 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (cyberspace).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Stolen was identity information valued at $0.

-Abandoned vehicle from Treymoore Lake Drive and Weatherly Club Drive.

May 2

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $303.79.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of 1st Avenue West (industrial site). Damaged was structures – industrial/manufacturing valued at $1.

-Information only from the 900 Block of Barkley Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 30 Block of Maylene Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a yellow self propelled lawn mower valued at $750.

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

May 3

-Alias/theft of property 4th and alias/failure to register vehicle from the 200 Block of Winchester Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 10th Block of Mount Oliver Road (residence/home).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothing valued at $232.50.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle. Recovered was 4 grams of mushrooms.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were magic cards valued at $49.98.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Street NW (residence/home).

-Property damage from Industrial Road (County Road 66) (Highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the rear bumper of a red Ford Mustang valued at $1.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Cambridge Point Drive (residence/home).

May 4

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of 1st Street North.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).

-Lost property from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Damaged property from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; blue Honda Fit LX valued at $1.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of Massey Road (residence/home).

-Alias warrant FTA – run red light from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive.

May 5

-Information only from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged were passenger side doors valued at $1.

-Alias/driving while license suspended from the 100 Block of West 13th Street, Anniston.

-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Falling Star Lane.

-Information only from Peavine Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

May 6

-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (commercial/office building). Recovered was a silver Honda Civic valued at $3,500.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Recovered was counterfeited $100 bill.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sawmill Trace.

-FTA – public intoxication from Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SW.

May 7

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hickory Hills Drive.

-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue SW (residence/home). Stolen was money (U.S. currency) valued at $1,000. Recovered were structures – single occupancy dwellings (back door) and documents/personal or business valued at $500.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store).

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberley Woods Way (residence/home).

Helena

May 1

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.

-Harassment from Highway 58.

-Domestic incident from Native Dancer Drive.

May 2

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena Road and Bearden Trail.

-Property damage from Highway 58 at Highway 17.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Discharge firearm from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.

-Theft of property third/deceptino from Arbour Place.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

May 3

-Miscellaneous rom the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the Hoover City Jail.

-Recovered property from Amberley Woods Drive.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2000 Block of Runaway Drive.

-Harassing communications from Helena.

May 4

-Miscellaneous from Southwind Drive.

-Sexual extortion from Bentmoore Way.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Market Place.

May 5

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Domestic incident from O’Connor Court North.

-Civil dispute child custody from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Riverwoods Court.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road and King Street.

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Piedmont Drive.

Montevallo

May 2

-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Highway 119 (restaurant). Stolen were credit card charges – “catering” valued at $1,060.32.

-Trespass warning from Middle Street (convenience store).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Graham Street (residence/home).

-Property damage from Middle Street (other/unknown).

May 4

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home)

May 5

-Harassment from Alabama Highway 119 (supermarket).

-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.0 grams; clear baggie with crystal Methamphetamine and clear glass smoking pipe with meth residue valued at $21.

May 6

-Property damage from Oak Street (highway/street).

-Property damage from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Alabama Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was a Diehard jump starter valued at $109.99.

-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wadsworth Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.8 grams; clear baggy containing marijuana and a metal cup with clear bottle used to smoke marijuana valued at $50.

May 7

-Assault – simple assault from University Park (residence/home).

-Information only from Graham Street (other/unknown).

-Dangerous drugs – methamphetamine – possess and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Alabama Highway 25 (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.10 grams; Methamphetamine valued at $10.

-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).

Pelham

April 30

-Drugs from Keystone Court.

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Lost property from Bishop Circle.

May 1

-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Panther Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 31 South.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.

-Property damage from Highway 11.

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Theft from Grand Reserve Drive.

May 2

-Domestic violence from Yeager Parkway.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Valleydale Road.

-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.

May 3

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

-Recovered prop from Vinesville Road.

May 4

-Harassment from Commerce Court.

-Harassment from Ballantrae Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Camellia Ridge Drive.

May 5

-Discharge firearm from Highway 33.

-Drugs from Grand Reserve.

-Theft from Admin Drive.

May 6

-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Property damage from Cobblestone Terrace.