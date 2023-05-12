Municipal police reports for April 30 through May 7
Published 3:40 pm Friday, May 12, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 30 through May 7.
Alabaster
April 24
-Alias warrant FTA theft of property 4th from the 800 Block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Birmingham (department/discount store).
May 1
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Eagle Drive. Recovered was a Glock 43X with 1 magazine and holster, American Tactical Titan .45 with 1 magazine and holster and a small gray bookbag valued at $751.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Chinaberry Lane (residence/home). Stolen was firearms; Glock 43X valued at $425.
-Domestic incident and domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Treymoor Drive (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $203.83.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 10 Block of Racquet Club Parkway (cyberspace).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 600 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle (residence/home). Stolen was identity information valued at $0.
-Abandoned vehicle from Treymoore Lake Drive and Weatherly Club Drive.
May 2
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $303.79.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 400 Block of 1st Avenue West (industrial site). Damaged was structures – industrial/manufacturing valued at $1.
-Information only from the 900 Block of Barkley Drive (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Court.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 30 Block of Maylene Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a yellow self propelled lawn mower valued at $750.
-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.
May 3
-Alias/theft of property 4th and alias/failure to register vehicle from the 200 Block of Winchester Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 10th Block of Mount Oliver Road (residence/home).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from U.S. Highway 31 and Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was clothing valued at $232.50.
-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Sterling Park Circle. Recovered was 4 grams of mushrooms.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were magic cards valued at $49.98.
-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Street NW (residence/home).
-Property damage from Industrial Road (County Road 66) (Highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the rear bumper of a red Ford Mustang valued at $1.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Cambridge Point Drive (residence/home).
May 4
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Silver Creek Parkway.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of 1st Street North.
-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (restaurant).
-Lost property from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).
-Disorderly conduct from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Damaged property from Interstate 65 northbound (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; blue Honda Fit LX valued at $1.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of Massey Road (residence/home).
-Alias warrant FTA – run red light from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive.
May 5
-Information only from the 100 Block of Dogwood Trail.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged were passenger side doors valued at $1.
-Alias/driving while license suspended from the 100 Block of West 13th Street, Anniston.
-Death investigation from the 900 Block of Falling Star Lane.
-Information only from Peavine Street (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
May 6
-Receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (commercial/office building). Recovered was a silver Honda Civic valued at $3,500.
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Recovered was counterfeited $100 bill.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Sawmill Trace.
-FTA – public intoxication from Highway 119 and 11th Avenue SW.
May 7
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was marijuana.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Hickory Hills Drive.
-Burglary third degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 900 Block of 5th Avenue SW (residence/home). Stolen was money (U.S. currency) valued at $1,000. Recovered were structures – single occupancy dwellings (back door) and documents/personal or business valued at $500.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 9200 Block of Highway 17 (convenience store).
-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberley Woods Way (residence/home).
Helena
May 1
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Helena High School.
-Harassment from Highway 58.
-Domestic incident from Native Dancer Drive.
May 2
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena Road and Bearden Trail.
-Property damage from Highway 58 at Highway 17.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.
-Discharge firearm from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.
-Theft of property third/deceptino from Arbour Place.
-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.
May 3
-Miscellaneous rom the 300 Block of River Valley Terrace.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the Hoover City Jail.
-Recovered property from Amberley Woods Drive.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 2000 Block of Runaway Drive.
-Harassing communications from Helena.
May 4
-Miscellaneous from Southwind Drive.
-Sexual extortion from Bentmoore Way.
-Miscellaneous from Helena Market Place.
May 5
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Domestic incident from O’Connor Court North.
-Civil dispute child custody from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from the 400 Block of Riverwoods Court.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road and King Street.
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 2700 Block of Piedmont Drive.
Montevallo
May 2
-Fraud – FUCC fraudulent use credit/debit card from Highway 119 (restaurant). Stolen were credit card charges – “catering” valued at $1,060.32.
-Trespass warning from Middle Street (convenience store).
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Graham Street (residence/home).
-Property damage from Middle Street (other/unknown).
May 4
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home)
May 5
-Harassment from Alabama Highway 119 (supermarket).
-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess from County Road 22 (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 1.0 grams; clear baggie with crystal Methamphetamine and clear glass smoking pipe with meth residue valued at $21.
May 6
-Property damage from Oak Street (highway/street).
-Property damage from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from Alabama Highway 25 (department store). Stolen was a Diehard jump starter valued at $109.99.
-Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Wadsworth Street (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 2.8 grams; clear baggy containing marijuana and a metal cup with clear bottle used to smoke marijuana valued at $50.
May 7
-Assault – simple assault from University Park (residence/home).
-Information only from Graham Street (other/unknown).
-Dangerous drugs – methamphetamine – possess and obstructing police – RA resisting arrest from Alabama Highway 25 (highway/street). Recovered was Amphetamines/Methamphetamines 0.10 grams; Methamphetamine valued at $10.
-Trespass warning from Main Street (restaurant).
Pelham
April 30
-Drugs from Keystone Court.
-Found property from Pelham Parkway.
-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Lost property from Bishop Circle.
May 1
-Domestic violence from Cahaba Valley Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Panther Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 31 South.
-Property damage from Interstate 65 North.
-Property damage from Highway 11.
-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.
-Theft from Grand Reserve Drive.
May 2
-Domestic violence from Yeager Parkway.
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Valleydale Road.
-Miscellaneous from Pelham Parkway.
May 3
-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.
-Recovered prop from Vinesville Road.
May 4
-Harassment from Commerce Court.
-Harassment from Ballantrae Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from Camellia Ridge Drive.
May 5
-Discharge firearm from Highway 33.
-Drugs from Grand Reserve.
-Theft from Admin Drive.
May 6
-Harassing communications from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Hidden Creek Parkway.
-Property damage from Cobblestone Terrace.