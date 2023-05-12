Sheriff’s reports for April 20 through April 27 Published 3:48 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 20-27, 2023:

April 20

-Theft by deception, harassing communications from the 500 block of Reach Way, Birmingham. $1,300 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1500 block of River Road, Helena. A 1998 Custom UT valued at $1,000, 5500W Generac generator valued at $800, Honda generator valued at $200, assorted hand and power tools valued at $500 and a pole saw valued at $300 were stolen.

April 21

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5500 block of Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover.

-Domestic investigation from the 2300 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Altered mental status from the 500 block of Meadow Drive (apartments), Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1200 block of Shelby County 97, Columbiana.

-Welfare check from the 6300 block of Farley Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Identity theft, fraudulent use of credit card from the 200 block of Darnell Drive, Vincent.

-DUI-alcohol from the 500 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Rape from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby. An AT&T sim card for cell phone was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A 20-foot extendable ladder valued at $300 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Kent Dairy Road and Warrior Drive, Alabaster. A partially smoked brown cigar with marijuana (.2 gram) was confiscated.

-Certain persons forbidden, duty to inform from Kent Dairy Road and Warrior Drive, Alabaster. A Tarsus firearm with 20 9-millimeter rounds and a magazine, and a Ruger LCP with six .380 rounds and a magazine were confiscated.

April 22

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Springfield Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 3400 block of Heatherbrook Road, Birmingham. Various credit/debit cards, an Alabama driver’s license and $40 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General food merchandise valued at $42.22 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, fraudulent use of credit card from Kenley Way, Birmingham. Various credit/debit cards, an Alabama driver’s license and $140 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Criminal mischief from the 17000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. Two tires sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 400 block of U.S. 231, Vincent. A catalytic converter from a 2011 Starcraft Allstar passenger van was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Murray Drive, Montevallo.

-Child in need of supervision from the 70 block of Virginia Way, Birmingham.

April 23

-Theft of lost property from the 4000 block of Somerset Ridge, Birmingham. An Apple iPhone 13 valued at $1,000 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Dunstan Drive, Birmingham.

-Resisting arrest from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 20 block of White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham. A rear windshield for a 1998 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 4100 block of Belcher Drive, Birmingham. A vehicle window sustained $400 in damages; a handbag valued at $10, prescription glasses valued at $100 and a book valued at $5 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A Towle “King Richard” Sterling Silver kitchen set valued at $9,605 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo. Meth (.4 gram) and a glass pipe with burnt meth residue were recovered.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2200 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Hindering prosecution second degree from the 2600 block of Buckboard Road, Birmingham.

-Property safekeeping from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two pocket knives were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1500 block of Springfield Loop East, Birmingham.

April 24

-Miscellaneous incident from U.S. 280 and Inverness Center Drive, Birmingham. A scratch on vehicle’s rear bumper was reported.

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 2000 block of LIttle Valley Road, Hoover.

-Theft of property first degree from the 18000 block of Alabama 25, Columbiana. Approximately 1,700 feet of copper wire valued at $5,100 was stolen.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument third degree from the 500 block of U.S. 31, Alabaster at American Drilling of Alabama. A check was forged for $12,900.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer, Ala.

-Revocation of bond-domestic violence (harassment) from the 200 block of Wade Drive, Montevallo. A Ruger LCP .380 handgun was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 6900 block of Whitetail Cove, Birmingham. $390 was stolen.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 100 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham. A Regions Bank check for $3,572.01 was stolen.

-Burglary third degree, criminal mischief second degree from the 100 block of August Road, Columbiana. Two washers valued at $500 apiece were stolen, and four mobile home windows sustained a combined $600 in damages.

-Civil dispute from the 60 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. A Wilson 48-foot semi trailer valued at $31,500 was stolen.

April 25

-Counterfeiting-passing from the 31100 block of Alabama 25 at Jerry’s Bait and Tackle. A fake $50 bill was confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 block of Barbara Jones Drive, Maylene. $1,500 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Hickory Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Hidden Valley Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Shelby County 453, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Identity theft from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 25000 block of Alabama 145, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Morning Glory Drive, Vandiver.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 61 and Shelby County 78, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 5 grams) and a blunt containing marijuana were confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Loblolly Drive, Birmingham.

April 26

-Sexual extortion from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Trafficking methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo. Methamphetamine (approximately 122 grams) and two glass pipes with residue were recovered.

-Fire investigation from the 5100 block of Valley Brook Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Brook Highland Drive at Briarcliff Trace, Birmingham. A 2014 Honda Odyssey was damaged.

-Child in need of supervision from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 2300 block of Woodland Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Sports trading cards valued at $27.48 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 600 block of Shelby County 331, Columbiana. A Snap-On Apollo-D9 scan tool valued at $280 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5200 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 15400 block of U.S. 280 West, Chelsea. A syringe with meth and two additional syringes were confiscated.

April 27

-Criminal trespass from the 7800 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Receiving stolen property first degree from the 1000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2014 Kia Optima was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Country Ridge Road, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Chelsea Park Bend, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 100 block of Chelsea Acres, Chelsea. Two wallets, various credit cards, identity documents and an unknown amount of cash were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Strickland Road, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1900 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.