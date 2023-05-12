Westminster OM girls soccer reach state title game Published 3:54 pm Friday, May 12, 2023

1 of 3

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HUNTSVILLE – The Westminster at Oak Mountain Eagles took down the Susan Moore Bulldogs, 4-0, on Friday, May 11 at John Hunt Park to reach the Class 1A-3A state championship game.

Westminster OM came out fast and furious with a flurry of shots in the first two minutes.

The pressure was enough to draw a foul in the box from the Bulldogs, and Jenny Grant converted the penalty to go up 1-0 less than two minutes into the game.

The one-way traffic continued from the Eagles, and in the tenth minute, Vale Richie’s shot hit the post, but Emily White got a head on the ball and scored the second Westminster OM goal.

Just one minute later, Ella Davenport’s corner found Anna Katherine Black to put the Eagles up 3-0 just 11 minutes into the game.

Westminster OM kept the pressure going to the halftime break, when they had taken 30 shots in the period.

The Eagles cruised in the second half, taking 14 shots in the second half, most of which were stopped by Susan Moore goalkeeper Maricarmen Gonzalez, who had 19 saves.

LC Smith had a game-high seven shots on goal during the game, but it wasn’t until her last shot in the 76th minute that she found the back of the net.

With that goal, Westminster OM closed out a 4-0 win over Susan Moore and booked their spot in the state title game.

Overall, the Eagles offense had a busy day, outshooting Susan Moore 44-5 and taking nine corner kicks.

White also took five shots on goal, including her early goal. Vail Richie was behind her with four and White had three, including her spot kick.

Lailie Parvin and the Eagles’ backline kept their tenth clean sheet of the season, and still have yet to allow a goal during the 2023 playoffs.

Parvin saved two of the five shots she faced to secure the shutout.

The Eagles advance to play for the state title against the St. James Trojans on Saturday, May 12 in Huntsville.

A win would give the Eagles their second state title in program history after winning in 2019.