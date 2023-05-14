Area players honored on Girls’ Soccer All-Metro Teams Published 3:50 pm Sunday, May 14, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

BIRMINGHAM — The Shelby County area was well represented on the 2023 Birmingham All-Metro Teams for girls’ soccer when they were announced on Tuesday, May 9.

Oak Mountain’s Kierson McDonald and Spain Park’s Tatum Ahlemeyer were named co-captains of the A-Division First Team, and Indian Springs’ Norah Roller was named co-captain of the B-Division First Team.

Oak Mountain and Spain Park led the way with five selections each, while Briarwood Christian, Chelsea, Helena, Indian Springs, Pelham, Spain Park, Thompson and Westminster at Oak Mountain each had four selections.

The teams were split into an A-Division and B-Division. Local teams in the A-Division were Briarwood Christian, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Spain Park and Thompson. The B-Division featured Helena, Indian Springs, Pelham and Westminster at Oak Mountain.

For the A-Division, Oak Mountain had five representatives: McDonald and Avery Smith on the First Team and Kate Murray, Erika Patrick and Reagan Whitaker on the Second Team.

Spain Park had the most First Team selections of any metro-area school with three: Ahlemeyer, Maddie Davis and Reese Oldfield. Addy Soehn landed on the Second Team and Auryn Tillette was named an Honorable Mention.

Briarwood Christian’s Taylor Leib was named to the First Team, while Abigail Hoaglund and Piper Eighmy were on the Second Team and Bradford Latta was an Honorable Mention.

Chelsea were represented on the First Team by goalkeeper Hannah Garrett, on the Second Team by Abbie Johns and Isabelle Willis and on the Honorable Mentions list by Danielle Burge.

Thompson had Dia Montiel-Duenas on the Second Team and Guilie Wekesa, Luna Montiel-Duenas and Marlee Roach on the Honorable Mentions List.

In the B-Division, co-captain Norah Roller was joined by her Indian Springs teammate Addison Doyle on the First Team, as well as by Kennedy Doyle and Anna Simms on the Second Team.

Helena’s Ashlynn Berry made the First Team, Kate Hendrix and Miah Rosener were on the Second Team and Baileigh Rumage was an Honorable Mention.

Lacey Lambert represented Pelham on the First Team, and the Panthers also saw Valerie Jamison and Claire Robinson make the Second Team and Anna McDonald named an Honorable Mention.

Westminster at Oak Mountain had Vale Richie on the First Team, Emily White and Laura Caven Smith on the Second Team and Jenny Grant on the Honorable Mentions List.