CVES student wins opportunity to serve as a SRO for a day

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – A Creek View Elementary School student recently solved the case of the missing cupcakes during her time serving as a School Resource Officer for a day.

CVES student, Adilene Millan, won an auction at her school and got be a SRO for a day. She was joined by CVES SRO John Milligan and APD Cpl. John St. Pierre.

“The experience is always fun, and not just for the kids,” Milligan said. “I enjoy it too.”

Each year, CVES auctions off goods and services from local businessman as well as special positions for the day like, principal, music teacher or SRO.

“Adilene enjoyed it so much that she ensured her parents won the auction again this year,” Milligan said. “Adilene enjoyed learning about fingerprints. Cpl. St. Pierre trained her how to discover, develop and lift them. She then repeated the steps and lifted her fingerprint on her first try. She was so excited.”

Adilene joined Milligan in participating in the day-to-day operations of an SRO.

“Adilene also enjoyed visiting classes and experienced all the walking SROs do, checking doors and visitor passes,” Milligan said. “We then met with students, teachers and staff to see if we could help them in any way. She really enjoyed her detective work in solving the case of the missing cupcakes. I want to thank all the teachers that participated and made it so much fun for her.”

Milligan emphasized the importance of the role SROs play at a school.

“SRO programs are a wonderful tool to build connections among officers, students and parents,” Milligan said. “Students see us daily from the time they are in pre-K until 12th grade. Students and parents get to know their SROs, and the relationships reinforce our partnership with the community. SROs are no longer just seen as an officer, but a trusted person that families can rely on.”

Pierre expressed his gratitude for the work Milligan does at CVES.

“We are so thankful for Officer Milligan,” Pierre said. “He is dedicated to protecting every child at Creekview and building a positive foundation among the students, parents and staff. Officer Milligan and all Alabaster City Schools SROs are passionate about their responsibilities and invest a lot of hours in their training. ACS has the best SROs, and Officer Milligan is a great example. Great job and a huge thank you to Officer Milligan.”