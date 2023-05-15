Pelham High School senior Jamal Miles signs for full ride to Liberty University Published 1:59 pm Monday, May 15, 2023

1 of 2

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham High School senior Jamal Miles received offers from 24 different colleges before signing to Liberty University on a full-ride athletic scholarship.

Miles said his first offer was given to him his junior year, then offers continued coming in from there.

Miles received scholarship offers from:

-Vanderbilt University

-Coastal Carolina University

-Southeast Missouri State University

-Marshall University

-University of Kansas

-Austin Peay State University

-James Madison University

-Fordham University

-Appalachian State University

-West Point (Army)

-West Point (Navy)

-University of Tennessee at Martin

-Samford University

-The University of Southern Mississippi

-University of North Alabama

-Arkansas State University

-Liberty University

-University of Alabama at Birmingham

-Tulane University

-West Virginia University

-Alabama A&M University

-Georgia Southern University

-Troy University

-Jacksonville State University

These offers in total add up to $3.4 million in scholarships.

“I had to go on visits and go to different camps to see where I wanted to go,” Miles said. “I liked Liberty right when I got there, and I decided to sign there.”

Miles said that of all the great things Liberty University offers, including great coaching staff and a wonderful student atmosphere, he is most excited to be in a university that is Christ-centered.

“They care about you as a person, not just a player,” Miles said. “They can develop you to love God and also work hard on the field. I like the family atmosphere. It’s great to be on campus, and it makes you feel at home.”

Miles said he is very happy with the kind of environment that Liberty University is harvesting on campus.

“I was excited to sign to a Christian school,” Miles said. “I’m a Christian. I love God, and I love what they’re building over there. I feel like it will let me be a better man and also be a better football player at the same time.”

Miles is grateful that God gifted him with his special athletic abilities.

“I think there’s a reason for everything,” Miles said. “God led me to get all these offers, and I am very blessed.”

Miles became involved in the Cam Newton Foundation his junior year of high school in the summer of 2021.

“One of my friends went to try out and told me to join them,” Miles said. “I ended up making the team and began to travel and go different places to play football.”

Mile’s mother, Dondrea Miles said she recognized his talent as a little boy.

“Jamal is very laid back and talented,” Dondrea said. “He has been talented ever since he was a little boy. He is determined and he has always been determined to get the job done.”

Dondrea said she this recognition of her son’s talent came from a very early age as well as his hard-working nature.

“He works hard, and he is a gifted child,” Dondrea said. “When we put him out there we saw his potential.”