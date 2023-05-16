Church of the Highlands Riverchase prepares for 2023 Motion Student Conference Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Church of the Highland Riverchase campuses is currently preparing for the 2023 Motion Student Conference.

The Motion Student Conference will take place Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. through Saturday, July 29 at 10 p.m.

“Conference Community Groups are designed to connect and engage students in life-giving relationships and lead them to dig deeper into truths shared during main sessions,” read the official website. “Community Groups provide the opportunity for the larger main sessions to become small and more personal. Through Community Groups, students will be motivated, encouraged, and trained to live their lives in MOTION by learning Spiritual Disciplines, Servant leadership and sharing your faith. Community Groups are divided by age (middle school, high school and college) and our students will have a Highlands Pastor help facilitate their group time.”

The Riverchase campus will be participating this year, posting on their official website with details for the event.

Motion Student Conference will be held for students aged middle school, high school and college.

The special guest lineup includes:

-Chris Tomlin

-Chad Veach

-Jentezen Franklin

-Dharius Daniels

-Brooke Ligertwood

-Rich Wilkerson Jr

-Dawnchere Wilkerson

-Kari Jobe

-Cody Carnes

The motion hosts will be Chris Hodges, Mark and Jill Pettus and MOTION worship team.

Community Groups will be present at Motion Student Conference, and the Church of the Highlands explained why these groups are important.

Ticket prices are:

-Ticket Only – $119

-Ticket + Meals – $149

-Ticket + Meals + Lodging + Transportation – $334 (All-Inclusive Package Add-On – Middle School and High School Only)

-Ticket + Meals + Lodging – $269 (Total College Package Add-On – Incoming College -Sophomores-Seniors Only)

More information on the Motion Student Conference can be found at Motionstudents.com/events/motion-student-conference.