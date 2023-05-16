Helena Beautification Board completes phase 1 of Lee Springs Park landscape project Published 8:17 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – The Helena Beautification Board completed phase of of plantings on Monday, May 15 at the Historic Lee Springs Park with a focus on sustainable landscapes and attracting pollinators to the area.

The garden will provide a beautiful and educational experience for visitors, especially children, who will have the opportunity to observe and learn about pollinators such as butterflies.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to create such a beautiful and educational garden at Lee Springs Park,” said Rebekah Henderson, Chair of the Helena Beautification Board. “Our hope is that this garden will provide a space for the community to connect with nature, learn about pollinators and appreciate the beauty of our local parks.”

The Lee Springs Park landscape is part of the Beautification Board’s commitment to enhancing the beauty and sustainability of local parks.

By planting gardens that attract pollinators, the board hopes to create a more vibrant and diverse ecosystem, while also educating the community about the importance of these creatures in our environment.

The Helena Beautification Board has a long-standing commitment to enhancing the beauty and sustainability of local parks and public spaces throughout the city. By planting gardens and implementing sustainable landscaping practices, the board aims to create a more beautiful and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

“Local parks are an important part of our community, and we believe that by beautifying them, we can create a more welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone,” said councilman and liaison to the board Chris VanCleave. “We are grateful to the Helena Beautification Board for their commitment to sustainable landscaping and creating beautiful spaces for our community to enjoy.”

The Lee Springs Park garden is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the benefits of sustainable landscaping practices.

VanCleave said the Helena Beautification Board hopes that this garden will inspire others to take action in their own communities and create beautiful, sustainable spaces for all to enjoy.

For more information about the Helena Beautification Board and their work in the community, please visit HelenaBeautiful.com.