Helena mayor to serve on Alabama League of Municipalities Economic Development Committee Published 8:51 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA ­– The Alabama League of Municipalities has announced the election of Mayor Brian Puckett to serve on its influential Committee on Economic Development.

This appointment recognizes Puckett’s leadership and expertise in promoting economic growth and development in Helena and throughout the state.

As the mayor of Helena, Puckett has been an advocate for economic development initiatives that have attracted new businesses and jobs to the city.

“I am honored to have been elected to serve on the Committee on Economic Development, and I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to promote economic growth and prosperity in our communities,” Puckett said. “I believe that by working together and sharing best practices, we can create a brighter future for all Alabamians.”

The mayor said as the city’s leader, he wants to continue creating a thriving community with a strong economy and a high quality of life for residents.

In his new role serving this committee, Puckett will have the opportunity to collaborate with other municipal leaders from across Alabama to advance policies and initiatives that support economic growth and development in communities throughout the state.

The Alabama League of Municipalities is a non-partisan organization that represents more than 450 cities and towns throughout the state.

Its mission is to promote and protect the interests of Alabama municipalities and to advance the cause of good government at the local level.

For more information about the Alabama League of Municipalities or Puckett’s appointment to the Committee on Economic Development, please contact Helena City Hall or visit the Alabama League of Municipalities website at Almonline.org.