Meet your neighbor: Peter Haywood embodies the community of Helena Published 10:29 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Written by Alec Etheredge

Meet your Neighbor: Peter Haywood

A lifelong resident of Helena, Peter Haywood has seen the city from the start of school to now splitting time as a student and employee in the city.

As a student at Helena High School, he is the Student Body President and also serves as the president of the Helena Teen Council. Outside of being a senior in high school set to graduate in May, he also spends his time working and volunteering in the city.

He currently works as a supervisor at the Helena Chick-fil-A, while he volunteers with the Buck Creek Festival Planning Committee. Haywood said volunteering is a passion of his, and is something he will carry with him as he plans to head to UAB for college.

With so many great memories in the city, he said it’s challenging to find one thing he loves, which is partly what makes the city so special.

“I cannot point out one specific thing I love most about Helena because the city is so great,” Haywood said. “Although, I can’t name one part I love most, a few things I enjoy are the feeling of community, the beauty of the city and the opportunities that Helena has for people like myself.”

A member of the Helena Teen Council for the last three years, Haywood has grown a love for city government and said it has been exciting to work with city officials the last few years to fully understand how to make a city like Helena as special as it is.