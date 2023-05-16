Pelham City Council swears in Chad Leverett Published 12:49 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Chad Leverett took his Oath of Office during a regularly scheduled Pelham City Council meeting, solidifying his place on the council place no. 2.

Leverett takes the place of former councilmember Larry Palmer who stepped down from his position in March. The council voted unanimously for Leverett to take the position.

Leverett was met with applause upon making his way to his new seat alongside his fellow councilmembers.

“I want to welcome our fellow councilmember to the panel,” Councilmember David Coram said. “Thank you for joining us.”

Leverett expressed his gratitude towards the city of Pelham and those who voted him in during the meeting as well as those in attendance of the meeting to support him.

“I am humbled to be here,” Leverett said. “(There are) a lot of good close friends who are in the room. Thank you for coming out.”

Other councilmember took time to echo the sentiment during the meeting and welcome Leverett to the council.

“Chad, I look forward to serving with you,” Councilmember Rick Wash said. “The city of Pelham couldn’t have put a better person on the council than Chad. He is a Godly man, a family man and always does what is right.”

Councilmember Mildred Lanier also took time during the meet to welcome Leverett to his new position.

“I too, would like to welcome our newest city councilmember Mr. Leverett,” Lanier said. “It is wonderful to have you serve. I agree with my fellow councilmembers that you will be a wonderful asset to the city and give it everything, your very best.”

In other news, City Manager Gretchen DiFante thanked those who aided in the Community Day that was hosted by the Pelham Racquet Club, with 75 people showing up to attend.

Councilmembers also took time to remark on the success of the “Love Letters” dinner theatre held at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena on May 5.

Leverett serves at the president of the Pelham Beautification and Entertainment Arts committee, also known at B.E.A.T., who put on the performance.

“The ‘Love Letters’ dinner theatre performance was wonderful,” Lanier said. “I hope we will be doing more things like that. The food was wonderful, everything was top-notch. Thank you for the wonderful work you’ve done, Chad.”

More information on the Pelham City Council can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.