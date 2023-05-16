Shelby Humane Society hosts Paws for Mental Health event Published 4:10 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

1 of 16

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Residents recently had an opportunity to enjoy a variety of activities and adopt a furry friend during Paws for Mental Health.

Central Alabama Wellness and the Shelby Humane Society partnered together to host Paws for Mental Health during Mental Health Month on May 13 at Veterans Park in Alabaster.

During the event, attendees could enjoy a variety of activities from food trucks to bounce houses and yard games such as cornhole and tic-tac-toe.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Karli Brasher, adoptions and foster coordinator for Shelby Humane Society. “We had a lot of interest and a lot of people just coming up and learning about Shelby Humane and what we do—our mission.”

Shelby humane Society held a doggie paw-geant during the event in which they would walk a dog by the crowd and share information about them.

Brasher said Shelby Humane had two dogs that were adopted during the event with one of them being a dog that they had held for a long time.

The event spread awareness about mental health and provided attendees with pamphlets and resources.

Brasher talked about the impact a pet can have on mental health.

“Cats, dogs, they can relieve stress,” Brasher said. “If you get a dog and you’re depressed and laying in bed, a dog can help you get out there and go for a walk and go for a hike. There’s someone there with you (and) it takes the loneliness away from being alone.”

Brasher shared the goal of the Shelby Humane Society.

“Our mission is to help animals in our community, as well as our people in our community,” Brasher said. “We’re a last-ditch effort and our mission is to get them (animals) into homes. It’s so important for our community to come together and volunteer, foster, adopt even weekend warrior hiking buddy where you can take (a) dog out for a little bit and just give it a break from this stressful environment and decompress.”

More information on the Shelby County Humane Society can be found online at Facebook.com/ShelbyHumane.