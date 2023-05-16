Sports Q&A with Helena baseball player Jarret Scott Published 10:31 am Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Jarret Scott

Student at Helena High School and a member of the Huskies’ baseball team

What age did you start playing baseball?

I can’t remember not playing with a baseball, but I was placed on my first team when I was 4 years old.

What do you enjoy most about playing the sport?

Practice….I enjoy working with my teammates and on my personal goals to be the best representation for Helena High School. I feel loving practice is the only way to really be a better player.

Who is your biggest role model in sports and why do they inspire you?

My teammate, Jake Crooks. The reason he inspires me is because his eyesight impacts his ability to play the game of baseball, but even though the odds are stacked against him, his faith, leadership, and determination allows him to be a successful pitcher and good role model for our team.

Similar question, but who inspires you outside of the sports world?

My dad. He taught me the importance of good habits, why loving practice is so important, and how to face struggles with the right kind of attitude.

What do you enjoy most about being a member of the Helena baseball team?

Our schedule. We face tough competition and I feel that only makes our team better.

What are your goals when it comes to playing baseball?

My number one goal is to always be remembered at Helena High School as a successful baseball player. My other goals include being Area Champs all four years of high school and earning at least one State Championship before I graduate.

What else do you enjoy outside of baseball?

Being a part of the Helena Football Team, playing golf with my dad, watching Helena Basketball.

What is something unique about you?

I am a Type 1 diabetic, which has its challenges, but is something I work through on a daily basis.