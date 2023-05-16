The Church at Old Town to host Vacation Bible School Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The Church at Old Town is preparing to host Vacation Bible School this summer for kids to enjoy.

Registration is currently open for this summer’s Vacation Bible School on Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23.

“We cannot wait for what will be an incredible week for our kids this summer,” read the Church at Old Town website.

The theme of this year’s VBS is “twists and turns.”

“This year you will need to bring your A-game because you are going to experience a super-engaging celebration of games of all kinds at Twists and Turns,” read a Church at Old Town press release. “From classic board games to video games, kids will see Jesus through the eyes of one of His closest friends, Peter, and discover that trusting Jesus as Savior changes the game entirely. Jesus is the real game changer in the game of life.”

“We are a new church, and this is our second year running (Vacation Bible School.)” Preschool and Children’s Director Ashley Bolen said.

Bolen said that she is excited for the second Vacation Bible School to take place. VBS will run from 8:40 a.m. to noon daily.

More information on VBS at Church at Old Town can be found on the official website at Thechurchatoldtown.org/events.