The Connection Church in Pelham hosts Celebrate Recovery program Published 1:08 pm Tuesday, May 16, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Connection Church currently hosts a program to aid those needing assistance in recovery from addiction.

The program meets meet every Friday at the Connection Church from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m. Doors are open for fellowship and a meal.

The Connection Church said Celebrate Recovery is a ministry designed to help hurting people.

​“It is made up of regular folks like you and me, who are on a journey toward wholeness; seeking recover from and celebrating God’s healing of life’s hurts habits and hang-ups,” read the website. “Trained leaders provide safe, confidential, Christ-centered groups where people can grow. They offer their stories as fellow travelers on the journey to healing.”

Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered program with foundations firmly established in Biblical truth.

“At Celebrate Recovery we believe that change is possible by the power of Jesus our Higher Power through this Biblical program,” read the website.

Large Group Sessions are also available from 6:30-7:30 p.m. During this time, everyone meets together and shares a testimony.

Small groups are held at 7:40 p.m. and are broken into gender specific groups.

The overall goal of the program is to help those struggling with “hurts, hang ups and habits.” The Connection Church answered the question: What is a hurt, hang up or habit?

“It’s something in you or your life that hinders your walk with God and others,” read the website. “The feeling of being hurt is an emotional reaction to another person’s behavior or to a disturbing situation.”

Examples of hurt listed on the website include: abuse, abandonment, codependency, divorce, relationship issues, etc.

“A habit is an addiction to someone or something,” read the official Connection Church website. Examples listed included: alcoholism, drugs, food, gambling, sex, shopping, smoking, etc.

The website said Hang-ups are negative mental attitudes that are used to cope with people or adversity

More information on the Celebrate Recovery Program hosted at the Connection Church can be found at Theconnection.com.