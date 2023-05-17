Dorothy Virginia Abbott Rayfield Published 9:43 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Mrs. Rayfield passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 12, 2023, surrounded by loving friends and family.

Funeral service for Dorothy Virginia Abbott Rayfield, age 89, of Harpersville will be Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2pm at Providence Baptist Church. There will be a visitation from 1-2 pm prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Harpersville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Monday May 15, 2023 at the church.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. William Rayfield and sisters, Bernice Waldrop, Jewell Waldrop and Sylvia Abbott.

She is survived by her son Preston Rayfield (Kathy); her daughters, Sandra Rose (Jim), Penny Rayfield, Cindy Rayfield, her grandchildren, Kris Saab (Gene), Ginger Fielding (Chris), Brett Rayfield, Buckley Rose (Amanda), great grandchildren, Bridget Fielding, Brooks Fielding and Bryant Fielding.