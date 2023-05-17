Hoover Schools recognized by ALSDE for high performance and CLAS for outstanding programs Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

1 of 3

STAFF REPORTS

SHELBY COUNTY – Hoover City Schools (HCS) District leaders are celebrating schools that recently received state recognition for high achievement and are striving for excellence.

Two elementary schools were recognized by the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) for outstanding school performance, and both HCS high schools received the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) School of Distinction award.

During an awards luncheon in Prattville on Monday, May 8, CLAS recognized 32 Schools of Distinction across the state and the 2022 CLAS Banner Schools.

Both Hoover and Spain Park High Schools received the 2022 CLAS School of Distinction award.

The CLAS Banner School program recognizes schools that showcase outstanding programs and services to students. CLAS Executive Director Vic Wilson says all of the schools being recognized provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama.

“We are very proud of our Engineering Program for being recognized by CLAS, naming our school a School of Distinction. Our students designed and created a pen that helps people with Parkinson’s disease,” Hoover High School Principal John Montgomery said.

“We are excited to be named a School of Distinction for our program “Creating Unity in our CommUNITY,’” Spain Park Principal Dr. Amanda Esslinger said. “Our World Heritage Week and Hispanic Heritage Week activities are truly exemplary and provide students with an opportunity to share and learn about each other. I am so glad that Ms. Joseph, Ms. Suarez and our students were recognized for their valuable and hard work for Spain Park.”

On Thursday, May 11, the Alabama State Board of Education recognized Deer Valley and Greystone Elementary Schools in Montgomery for receiving the Legislative School Performance Recognition Program award.

The ALSDE Legislative School Performance Recognition Program is designed to identify schools in one of two categories:

– Schools that demonstrate high performance by being ranked in the top 25 percent of public

schools, as ranked in the school grading system.

– Schools that demonstrate exemplary progress by improving the overall annual ranking of the

school by at least one letter grade, as ranked in the school grading system.

Both Deer Valley and Greystone were selected as Legislative School Performance Recognition Program schools because their school grading system letter grade fell in the Top 25 category. The recognition is based on school performance for the 2021-2022 school year.

Deer Valley Elementary School Principal Nicole Stokes says what she sees happening in classrooms each day for every child is magical, and she said she couldn’t be any prouder of the faculty and staff for their incredible work.

“Naturally, when you receive a recognition you weren’t seeking, it comes as a shock. But the shock quickly wore off, and pride set in,” Strokes said. “As principal, this means so much to not only me but our Deer Valley family at large. We don’t take it lightly that families send their very best to us each day. This recognition proves that we are, in turn, doing our very best with their very best. We certainly don’t do it for recognition; we do it for our students because they deserve nothing less.”

Greystone Elementary School Principal Dr. Stacey Stocks said the 2021-2022 school year was critical as teachers worked hard to help students recover from learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. She says this is an excellent way for teachers and students to be recognized for their steadfast dedication last school year.

“As principal, I am like a proud parent; I strive to push and encourage my teachers to constantly do what is best for our students,” Stocks said. “Our teachers and staff find ways to engage our students in learning in very intentional and meaningful ways. Our students come to school ready and willing to learn. Serving the teachers and families of Greystone is extremely rewarding for me as principal, and this recognition affirms all we are working toward as we live our school motto of “Learn, Lead and Leave a Legacy.”