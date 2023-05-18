Briarwood Senior Pastor Dr. Harry Reeder III dies in car crash Published 3:30 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s Senior Pastor Dr. Harry Reeder was tragically killed in a car crash on Dunnavant Valley Road in Shelby County on Thursday morning, May 18.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Dunnavant Valley Road and Dunnnavant Place, which is near the new Dunnavant Valley Park.

Executive Pastor of Briarwood Bruce Stallings took to Facebook to share the death of Reeder with the congregation of Briarwood.

“It is with a deeply heavy heart that I communicate to you that our Lord has called Pastor Reeder home through a car accident,” Stallings said. “Please pray for Cindy, Jennifer, Ike, Abby and their entire family as well as our staff and church family as we all grieve this tremendous loss together. But we do not grieve without hope because we know our pastor is with His Savior and has been received with grace. ‘Well done, My good and faithful Servant,”

Reeder had been the senior pastor at Briarwood since 1999 and took over for the church founder Rev. Frank Barker.

Reeder married his wife Cindy Reeder in 1969. He began studying at Covenant College, graduating in 1974. After finishing with his Bachelor of arts in history and Bible, he began attending Tennessee Temple part time while he served an Independent Bible Church as a student pastor.

Reeder authored a book entitled “The Leadership Dynamic: A Biblical Model for Raising Effective Leaders.”

Reeder was involved in conferences about Christian Manhood and Biblical Masculinity and devoted time to the “Embers of a Flame” conferences both nationally and internationally each year.

Reeder’s last sermon is entitled “Fresh Bread,” a five-minute daily devotional and Scripture posted on May 18 to Briarwood Presbyterian Church’s official Facebook page.