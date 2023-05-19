Area boys soccer players among All-State selections Published 6:16 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Following another special soccer season across Shelby County, several players were honored for their parts in making it a success with the release of the 2023 boys soccer All-State Team.

Released on Friday, May 19, the team is put together by coaches from across Alabama, who vote on the impact players from each classification, and many of those names honored were from Shelby County.

Five area players were named to each of the All-State All-Classification teams, which considers players from every program in the state, regardless of classification.

The First Team included Chelsea’s Kaleb Bass and Luke Miller, Pelham’s Alejandro Hernandez and Eusebio Hernandez and Indian Springs’ Gus Colvin.

The Second Team saw Oak Mountain’s Om Shrestha and Garrett Murphy, Chelsea’s Brock Marlow, Pelham’s Raul Jacobo and Briarwood Christian’s Matthias Leib earn a selection.

In addition, each of the four classifications had a First and Second Team, and there was an Honorable Mentions list including all classifications.

In Class 7A, the Chelsea Hornets had Bass and Miller on the 7A First Team and Andrew Teixeira on the Honorable Mentions list.

Oak Mountain’s representatives included Shreathra, Murphy and Aidan Riley on the First Team, Gabe Capocci on the Second Team and all-classification Honorable Mentions Capocci, Riley and Luke Javonovich.

The Spain Park Jaguars saw Jack Warram and Grant Walter make the 7A Second Team and join Caleb Sipin on the Honorable Mentions list.

Thompson’s Pedro Chavez and Josh Owens also represented Class 7A on the Honorable Mentions list.

In Class 6A, Pelham had four members of the First Team in Jacobo, Kevin Garcia, Alejandro Hernandez and Eusebio Hernandez, as well as Matthew Chaux and Radostin Richardson on the Second Team. Chaux, Garcia and Richardson also were named all-classification Honorable Mentions.

Matthias Leib of Briarwood Christian earned a First Team All-6A selection to go with his overall Second Team honors, and his Lions teammate Reece Frost was named to the 6A Second Team and an overall Honorable Mention.

Indian Springs’ Colvin also picked up a First Team All-6A selection along with an overall First Team spot, and Erik Ledvina was named an Honorable Mention.

Montevallo’s Giovanni Hernandez was selected to the First Team All-4A, and he and Alexis Lopez were the Bulldogs on the Honorable Mentions list.

Westminster at Oak Mountain reached the 1A-3A Final Four in 2023, and their efforts were rewarded with six selections to the All-1A-3A Teams: Aiden Gamble and Dani Bean on the First Team and Charlie Krulak, Walter Moore, Rocco Zaccangi and Walker Stephenson on the Second Team.

Gamble, Krulak, Moore, Stephenson and Zaccagni also received Honorable Mentions from the Knights.