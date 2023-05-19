Arrest reports for April 24 through May 16 Published 3:10 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 24 through May 16.

Calera

April 24

-Billy Raye Moore, Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.

April 25

-Casey Aaron Simmons, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.

April 26

-Aubrey Allen Duckett, 37, agency assist – agency assist warrant.

-Danielle Khara Aloia, 38, FTA – drug paraphernalia.

April 27

-Vonda Yvette Jackson, 35, agency assist.

April 28

-Jose De Jesus Mancillas, 22, agency assist.

-Roman Jarrell Nix, 37, agency assist.

April 29

-Major Lee Chapple, 54, agency assist.

-Michael Anthony Montgomery, 38, domestic violence 3rd.

-Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 34, domestic violence 3rd.

April 30

-Derek Rhashan Colvin, 40, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 2

-Ronnie Martin, Jr., 45, FTA driving while suspended, FTA child restraint violation and FTA failure to signal.

-Randilynn L. Martin, 44, FTA driving while suspended.

May 3

-Detre Deshaad McBride, 29, agency assist.

-Jonathan Christopher Rogers, 42, failure to appear – public intoxication.

-Justin Earl Hyde, II, 20, FTA unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

-Dequan Demetress Smith, 28, FTA driving while suspended.

-Lucas Tristan Briggs, 41, FTA disorderly conduct.

-Sam Douglas Brooks, Jr., 54, FTA domestic violence harassment.

May 4

-Natalie Faye Ellison, 23, FTA – no seatbelt.

-Caleb Jerome Hall, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

May 5

-Jalen Devantae McIntyre, 26, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

-Que-ann Lakeshan Williams, 27, obstructing government operations.

May 6

-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 26, bail jumping second.

-James Eric Friday, 33, agency assist.

May 7

-Jeremy Kadeem Callens, 31, FTA failure to pay for gasoline.

-Larry Wayne Leatherwood, 48, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – open container.

May 8

-Cortlyn Devonte Wright, 27, FTA – domestic violence 3rd assault, FTA – unlawful imprisonment and FTA – interference with a domestic violence call.

-Alfara Torez Franklin, 23, agency assist.

May 9

-Israel Sarabia Banon, 36, FTA driving under the influence first offense and FTA running stop sign.

-Billy Joe Carter, Jr., 32, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – disorderly conduct.

-Samuel Latrel Hartley, 39, FTA driving while suspended and FTA switched tag.

May 13

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 23, disorderly conduct, robbery third degree, assault – elder abuse and neglect 2nd degree and terrorist threat.

May 14

-Tyderius Jemar Evans, 25, driving under the influence – alochol.

Helena

May 9

-Ivan Cantrell Brown, 19, OA warrant – hold only – no Helena PD charges.

-Justin Blake Woolf, 40, failing to appear (traffic).

May 10

-Michael Carye Wright, 51, bail jumping second degree.

May 12

-Brian Reece Dockery, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Montevallo

May 9

-Eligah Clayton, 42, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.

May 11

-Adam Dunn Asheley, 49, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

May 13

-Jennifer Kay Mader, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

May 14

-Dakota Shain Hodges, 28, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.

May 16

-Robert Alan Kendrick, 55, of Montevallo, damaged property – CM criminal mischief and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.

Pelham

May 7

-Nahun Rosales Murillo, 22, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Trenton Tucker, 39, of Hueytown, period of probation; termination of probation; violation.

-Juan Espinoza, 30, of Birmingham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and obstructing justice using a false identity.

May 8

-Tammy Clark, 49, of Wetumpka, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Jeremy Callens, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

May 9

-David Boyles, 44, of Calera, traffic – lane change without property signal.

-Ghassan Almansoob, 40, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

May 10

-Jeffery Square, 61, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – menacing – gun.

-Erica Jones, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

May 11

-Jacob Bove, 20, of Columbia, SC, resisting arrest, dangerous drugs – IPOPS illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-John Duarte Avelar, 31, of Pelham, traffic – speeding.

-Christopher Wright, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

May 12

-Dasia Williams, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

May 13

-Monique Hall, 41, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Luis Soto-Alvarez, 29, Columbiana, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.

-Terry Clements, 50, of West Blocton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – drunk/addict.

-Jeremy Harris, 42, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.