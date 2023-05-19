Arrest reports for April 24 through May 16
Published 3:10 pm Friday, May 19, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 24 through May 16.
Calera
April 24
-Billy Raye Moore, Jr., 48, bail jumping second degree.
April 25
-Casey Aaron Simmons, 29, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana second degree.
April 26
-Aubrey Allen Duckett, 37, agency assist – agency assist warrant.
-Danielle Khara Aloia, 38, FTA – drug paraphernalia.
April 27
-Vonda Yvette Jackson, 35, agency assist.
April 28
-Jose De Jesus Mancillas, 22, agency assist.
-Roman Jarrell Nix, 37, agency assist.
April 29
-Major Lee Chapple, 54, agency assist.
-Michael Anthony Montgomery, 38, domestic violence 3rd.
-Brittany Nicole Montgomery, 34, domestic violence 3rd.
April 30
-Derek Rhashan Colvin, 40, driving under the influence – alcohol.
May 2
-Ronnie Martin, Jr., 45, FTA driving while suspended, FTA child restraint violation and FTA failure to signal.
-Randilynn L. Martin, 44, FTA driving while suspended.
May 3
-Detre Deshaad McBride, 29, agency assist.
-Jonathan Christopher Rogers, 42, failure to appear – public intoxication.
-Justin Earl Hyde, II, 20, FTA unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.
-Dequan Demetress Smith, 28, FTA driving while suspended.
-Lucas Tristan Briggs, 41, FTA disorderly conduct.
-Sam Douglas Brooks, Jr., 54, FTA domestic violence harassment.
May 4
-Natalie Faye Ellison, 23, FTA – no seatbelt.
-Caleb Jerome Hall, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.
May 5
-Jalen Devantae McIntyre, 26, domestic violence 3rd harassment.
-Que-ann Lakeshan Williams, 27, obstructing government operations.
May 6
-Andy Gonzalez-Benitez, 26, bail jumping second.
-James Eric Friday, 33, agency assist.
May 7
-Jeremy Kadeem Callens, 31, FTA failure to pay for gasoline.
-Larry Wayne Leatherwood, 48, FTA – unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – open container.
May 8
-Cortlyn Devonte Wright, 27, FTA – domestic violence 3rd assault, FTA – unlawful imprisonment and FTA – interference with a domestic violence call.
-Alfara Torez Franklin, 23, agency assist.
May 9
-Israel Sarabia Banon, 36, FTA driving under the influence first offense and FTA running stop sign.
-Billy Joe Carter, Jr., 32, FTA – resisting arrest and FTA – disorderly conduct.
-Samuel Latrel Hartley, 39, FTA driving while suspended and FTA switched tag.
May 13
-Davion Lamar McCarter, 23, disorderly conduct, robbery third degree, assault – elder abuse and neglect 2nd degree and terrorist threat.
May 14
-Tyderius Jemar Evans, 25, driving under the influence – alochol.
Helena
May 9
-Ivan Cantrell Brown, 19, OA warrant – hold only – no Helena PD charges.
-Justin Blake Woolf, 40, failing to appear (traffic).
May 10
-Michael Carye Wright, 51, bail jumping second degree.
May 12
-Brian Reece Dockery, 38, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Montevallo
May 9
-Eligah Clayton, 42, assault – domestic violence – strangulation.
May 11
-Adam Dunn Asheley, 49, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
May 13
-Jennifer Kay Mader, 37, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
May 14
-Dakota Shain Hodges, 28, of Montevallo, agency assist arrest.
May 16
-Robert Alan Kendrick, 55, of Montevallo, damaged property – CM criminal mischief and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle.
Pelham
May 7
-Nahun Rosales Murillo, 22, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Trenton Tucker, 39, of Hueytown, period of probation; termination of probation; violation.
-Juan Espinoza, 30, of Birmingham, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and obstructing justice using a false identity.
May 8
-Tammy Clark, 49, of Wetumpka, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Jeremy Callens, 31, of Birmingham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
May 9
-David Boyles, 44, of Calera, traffic – lane change without property signal.
-Ghassan Almansoob, 40, of Hoover, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
May 10
-Jeffery Square, 61, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – menacing – gun.
-Erica Jones, 31, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
May 11
-Jacob Bove, 20, of Columbia, SC, resisting arrest, dangerous drugs – IPOPS illegal possession of prescription drugs and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-John Duarte Avelar, 31, of Pelham, traffic – speeding.
-Christopher Wright, 41, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
May 12
-Dasia Williams, 29, of Birmingham, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
May 13
-Monique Hall, 41, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
-Luis Soto-Alvarez, 29, Columbiana, unlawful distribution of controlled substances – Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances.
-Terry Clements, 50, of West Blocton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and certain persons forbidden to possess pistol – drunk/addict.
-Jeremy Harris, 42, of Columbiana, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.