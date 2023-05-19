Divorces for May 1 through May 15 Published 3:21 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from May 1-15:

-Justin Leigh Goodwin, of Alabaster, and Abigail Leigh Goodwin, of Alabaster.

-Erynn Joiner, of Columbiana, and Cameron Stone, of West Blocton.

-Larisa K. Guyton, of Columbiana, and Donald C. Guyton, of Shelby.

-Marta W. Gresham, of Hoover, and Isaiah T. Gresham, of Kingman, AZ.

-Michael Chilton, of Alabaster, and Kelsey Chilton, of Alabaster.

-Edward David Thornton, of Birmingham, and Kristi Kay Thornton, of Birmingham.

-Adrian Morriss Hodges, of Helena, and Morgan Gossett Hodges, of Helena.

-Olivia McKinley Perry Lowery, of Columbiana, and James Donald Lowery, of Mobile.

-Destiny C. Gamache, of Helena, and Justin Gamache, of Helena.

-Kaydee Laird, of Montevallo, and Taylor Ray Laird, of Montevallo.

-Erica R. Gooden, of Helena, and Arthur J. Gooden, II, of Birmingham.

-Landyn Chadwick, of Columbiana, and Kaelin McDaniel, of Bessemer.

-Amy Nicole Pearson, of Calera, and Aaron Christopher Pearson, of Columbiana.

-Jonathan Daniel Reece, of Hoover, and Dorothy Camielle Reece, of Hoover.

-David Prado De Oliveira, of Helena, and Rosimeri Leane De Oliveira, of Helena.

-Saren Binkerd, of Shelby, and Jeffrey Burson, of Marion, Ga.

-Christopher Michael Condrey, of Maylene, and Amy Nicole Condrey, of Calera.

-Glenn Davis, of Birmingham, and Irene Davis, of Birmingham.

-Corey Michael Robertson, of Alabaster, and Corey Johndale Norman, of Fort Worth, Texas.

-Ashley Contreras, of Alabaster, and Robert Contreras, of Chelsea.

-Miguel Augustin Alexander Vasquez, of Alabaster, and Elia Mazhado Mo, of Palm Bay, Fla.

-Mario Prokopiw, of Birmingham, and Deanna Prokopiw, of Helena.

-Amy Barker Best, of Birmingham, and Edgar Scott Best, of Talladega.

-Ebony Nicole Hawkins, of Pelham, and Maxwell Hawkins, of Pelham.

-Albert Casey, of Alabaster, and Viviann Casey, of Alabaster.

-Lois Quarello, of Birmingham, and Richard Quarello, of Birmingham.

-Cassandra Hayes Whitehead, of Alabaster, and Darryl Lamont Whitehead, Sr., of Alabaster.

-Josh Shoemake, of Helena, and Caitlin Shoemake, of Helena.

-Kaylin Dawson Huffstutler, of Vincent, and Tyler W. Huffstutler, of Harpersville.

-Michelle Davis, of Marlton, NJ, and Frank Davis, of Birmingham.

-Chase Schroeder, of Birmingham, and Chelsea Bell Schroeder, of Birmingham.

-Tiffany Lanise Cochran, of Chelsea, and Christopher Shane Cochran, of Chelsea.

-James Allen McDonald, of Pelham, and Temple Leigh McDonald, of Pelham.

-Valerie Greer Bean, of Chelsea, and Dallas Dawson Bean, of Chelsea.

-Bobbie Sarene Hampton, of Hayden, and Brenda Glaze, of Pelham.

-Michelle Collier Stiff, of Alabaster, and Jason Turner Stiff, of Alabaster.

-Leslie C. Dials, of Montevallo, and Katie Elizabeth Bowden, of Calera.