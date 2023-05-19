Land transactions for May 4 through May 11 Published 3:18 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

May 4

-Century Revitalization Group LLC to Blaine A. Ellis, for $210,000, for Lot 57 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Christopher M. Cleland to Tyler Clark, for $455,000, for Lots 10A and 10B in Liberty Shores.

-Brian Kendall Brasher to Aaron Dane Lawley, for $164,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-J. Steven Mobley to DAL Properties LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 27, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-William Antonio Alas Murcia to Joel Ernesto Torres Orellana, for $30,300, for Lot 648 in Waterford Cove Sector Four.

-Greta L. Pickett to Greta Lee Pickett, for $233,900, for property in Section 20, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Nabee Nasser to Victoria Hope Crocker, for $370,000, for Lot 23 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-John C. Hayes to Lorenda Reynolds, for $1,500, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Jerline Porter Scott to Lorenda G. Shockley, for $1,500, for Lots 29 and 31 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-William T. Moor to Lorenda G. Shockley, for $1,500, for Lots 28 and 30 in Saffords Map of the Town of Shelby.

-Courtney England to Garrett Abraham, for $225,000, for Lot 47 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-Warren Bragg Scroggins to Bo Zhang, for $526,000, for Lot A-27 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Donald Albert Thurston to Donald Albert Thurston, for $329,400, for Lot 1 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Alexandra Smith to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 829 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Samuel T. Kott to Keli Jovan Winn, for $269,900, for Lot 65 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-Sherrita Drake to LTDM Properties LLC, for $41,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Toi Van Huynh to Hung Hoang Nguyen, for $150,000, for Lot 74 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-James S. Ridgeway to Jay Vincent Gordon, for $230,000, for Lot 1 in Ridgeway Estates.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Midhun Malla, for $707,725, for Lot 1744 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Allen E. Peel to Alabama Trust Fund for the State of Alabama, for $825,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Lillian Laverne Larocca to Randall E. Kemp, for $327,000, for Lot 10 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Survey.

-Aaron A. Rhodes to Michael E. Turner, for $185,000, for Lot 17 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector 2 Resurvey.

-Kurt W. Honbarrier to Leroy Cramer, for $215,000, for Lot 84 in Laurel Woods Phase IV.

-Emily Martinez Whitt to Randy A. Sheets, for $300,000, for Lot 517 in Windstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Bennie Ervin Brasher to Blake Eugene Brasher, for $39,325, for Lot 2 in Brasher Family Subdivision and property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Logan T. Griffith to Antoinette Jasmine Maxwell, for $180,000, for Lot 38 in Sommersby Townhomes.

-Derrick Walker Seales to Kristi Carter, for $299,900, for Lot 9 in Meadowlark.

-Clara F. Baxley to Michelle Malone Cain, for $149,990, for Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Russell J. Hetz Resurvey of Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Angela Fella to Adrian Dewayne Walker, for $431,000, for Lot 834 in Riverchase Country Club Fifteenth Addition.

-Rodney Hudson to Hui A. Hudson, for $721,000, for Lot 15 in Habersham Place.

-Rodney Hudson to Rodney Hudson, for $364,400, for Lot 9-94 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Steven Thomas Sibley to Steven A. Franks, for $695,000, for Lot 24 in Henley Subdivision Sector 1.

-Vault Investment Properties LLC to Stanley Tyler Lockard, for $295,000, for Lot 17 in Oak Mountain Estates Sixth Sector.

-David George to Brian Fella, for $400,000, for Lot 814 in Riverchase Country Club 15th Addition.

-Kent P. Walton to Austin Lee Vick, for $289,000, for Lot 23 in Shelby Forest Estates 1st Sector Phase II.

May 8

-R. Matthew Talley to Daniel Frazier, for $279,000, for Lot 113 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jacob Thomas Allen, for $217,000, for Lot 71 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Beatriz Y. Recinos to Travis Jay Clement, for $290,000, for Lot 9 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 3rd Addition.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tiffany Donyale Carr, for $399,000, for Lot 2 in Palmer Cove at Condominium.

-SVM LLC to SVA Enterprise LLC, for $275,000, for Lots 100 and 150 in Providence Park Phase III A Condominium.

-Norma F. King to Norma F. King, for $235,110, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Matthew B. Bonham to John Brooks Phillips, for $375,000, for Lot 7-137 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Joshua Lovett to Tammi Mason Emery, for $246,000, for Lot 718 in Savannah Pointe Sector VII.

-Karl Waller to Stephen Liu, for $545,000, for Lot 90 in Arbor Hill Phase III Final Plat.

-Joline Burton to Justin Hoang, for $275,000, for Lot 447 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Scott L. Carlson to Joline Burton, for $317,000, for Lot 231 in Willow Oaks.

-Shane E. Deuben to Stephen K. Box, for $367,000, for Lot 30 in Emerald Parc.

-James D. Taylor to Jeremiah Napier, for $306,000, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs Tenth Addition.

-Mary C. Beck to Brookside 2023 Trust, for $1,195,000, for Lot 149 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Alonzo Sims to Justin Roberts, for $275,000, for Lot 6 in Shalimar Point.

-Emily Renee Carroll to Yugandhar Nimmagadda, for $405,000, for Lot 11-24 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Rosia Lee to Jeffery S. Champion, for $20,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathy Blakey to Larry J. Blakey, for $300,000, for property in Section 11, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

May 9

-Elissa S. Osborne to Paxton C. Osborne, for $202,700, for Lot 24 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to James Rex Blue, for $442,585, for Lot 259 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Aubrey G. Loftis to Timothy D. Carroll, for $650,000, for Lot 14 in Southlake Subdivision.

-Charles Morgan Honea to Sumner G. Nesbitt, for $85,000, for property in Section 28, township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-William S. Pritchard to David Scott, for $325,000, for Lot 197 in Edenton Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Jason Bryant to Steven C. Hale, for $216,000, for Lot 274 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Diana Carolina Gualdron, for $367,100, for Lot 1316 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Logan Thomas Coffey, for $354,100, for Lot 1349 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Roberto Mejia Calderon to Mejia Somoa Rodolfo, for $60,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Gloria B. Jones to Angelia Pridgen, for $151,490, for Lot 26 in Oakdale Estates.

-Patricia C. Smith to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $158,600, for Lot 16 in Union Station Phase I.

-Twas Properties LLC to Suds Landlord LLC, for $4,500,000, for property in Section 21, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Mondragon Properties LLC to Guadalupe Cordova Monge, for $5,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 South, Range 15 East.

-David G. Chapin to Alexis A. Haynes, for $234,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Justin Schroeder to Vivian R. Mora, for $657,900, for Lot 437 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4A.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Christopher Joseph Frick, for $711,862, for Lot 1733 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Robert Earl Burgin to Robert Earl Burgin, for $83,780, for property in Section 25, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Murry L. Bartow to Christian Patel, for $675,000, for Lot 29 in Woodford Amended Survey.

-Horace Taylor to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $107,500, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Glenn A. Sheffield to Elizabeth B. Traylor, for $547,570, for Lot 19 in Riverchase Country Club Third Addition.

-Yvonne S. Andrews to Yvonne S. Andrews, for $776,200, for Lot 208 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

May 10

-Kenneth Wayne Bartlett to Stephen Naylor, for $302,000, for Lot 39 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-John Mitchell Chambers to Justin Reed, for $376,400, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary L. Grogan to Sarah A. Mangham, for $283,500, for Lot 25 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Terry H. Shaw to Kimberly Shaw, for $174,800, for Lot 42 in Brandywine First Sector.

-Donna C. Henderson to Jaime Henderson Cartee, for $210,900, for Lot 35 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Gregory H. Bullock to Blake K. Bullock, for $462,680, for Lot 6 in Prescott Place Final Plat.

-Paul Jerry Bradley to Covenant Building LLC, for $19,000, for Lot 9 in Parkers Subdivision Second Addition.

-Sarah M. Davenport to Heath Davenport, for $135,000, for Lot 4 in Fall Acres Third Sector.

-Leslie Tomlin to Kenneth Euen Rhoades, for $370,000, for Lot 21 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Simon Callahan to Jason Griswold, for $280,000, for Lot 118 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Fred Lamar Zuiderhoek to Fred Lamar Zuiderhoek, for $10, for Lot 76 in High Hampton Sector II.

-Acton Land Company LLC to Jacob Bates, for $10,000, for Lot 47 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Jimmy G. Russ to Amy Davis Smith, for $55,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Prominence Homes & Communities LLC to Ethan Brizzi, for $294,900, for Lot 183 in Shiloh Creek Phase 2 Sector 2.

-Dennis Reed Prince to William W. Register, for $370,000, for Lot 23 in Homestead First Sector.

-John W. Fuller to Ambrie Garner, for $800,000, for Lot 15 in Maple Ridge Subdivision.

-Olga L. Mazur to Christina Sorensen, for $293,000, for Lot 1202 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 3rd Amended Plat.

-Ebony King to James Albert Anders, for $339,000, for Lot 1552 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Tammy M. Leong to James Carroll, for $390,000, for Lot 293 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Tejas Vinayak Thorat to Yanelle M. Mucciante, for $215,000, for Lot 10 in Wynfield Parc Phase One Amended Final Plat.

-Tonya E. Neighbors to Aremy Janeth Bautista Cruz, for $35,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John W. Bacon to Tim Sexton, for $424,500, for Lot 90 in Shoal Creek.

-Ronald E. Conner to Stephen L. Garrett, for $810,000, for Lot 1305 in Weatherly Wixford Forest Sector 13 Amended Map.

-Cristy Brasher Jenkins to David Roy Keith, for $439,900, for Lot 53 in Heritage Oaks.

May 11

-Chelsea Nicole Young Gandy to Russell Bryan Shanahan, for $40,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Natalie K. Small, for $712,996, for Lot 1750 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Lake Wilborn Partners LLC to MPCT Properties LLC, for $400,000, for Lot C1 in Lake Wilborn Phase 3 Final Plat.

-John Paul J. Brueggen to Terra Kai Enterprises LLC, for $209,000, for Lot 80 in Kingwood Third Sector.

-Ajinkya Nalawade to John G. Fisher, for $279,000, for Lot 83 in Stratford Place Phase III Final Plat Resurvey Amended Map.

-Mustaffa Jassim to Matthew E. Sallade, for $275,000, for Lot 52 in Stratford Place Phase IV.

-John H. Bennett to Jan C. White, for $300,500, for Lot 315 in Weatherly Credenhill Sector 21.

-Whitney Clinner to Nani Tsikurishvili, for $225,000, for Lot 19 in Holland Lakes Sector Two Phase One Final Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Ernest R. Preston, for $857,683, for Lot 1322 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Mindy Harris to Michael Houston Daniel, for $227,000, for Lot 685 in Waterford Cove Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Burt A. Belter to Matthew Belter, for $263,520, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Burt A. Belter to James Brian Belter, for $272,240, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Roger Dale Horton to Nancy Horton Moore, for $12,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Yousef Hamdaoui to Banan Ali Alnaimat, for $217,000, for Lot 101 in Cambrian Ridge Phase 3.