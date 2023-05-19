Municipal police reports for April 24 through May 17 Published 3:17 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 24 through May 17.

Calera

April 24

-Incident – accidental gunshot injury from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property first degree from the 100 Block of Spring Street.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 12000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Possession of a controlled substance from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

April 25

-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 75.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.

-Harassment from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Found property from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

April 26

-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Hamilton Lane.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Eagle Drive.

-Missing person from Calera.

-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

April 27

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Arson second degree from the 200 Block of Sontepe Road.

April 28

-Property damage – private property wreck form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Notice of trespass – trespass notice form the 1800 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

April 29

-Agency assist – private property MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Animal bite from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-MVC from the 200 Block of The Heights Drive.

April 30

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second from the 300 Block of Oakwell Circle.

-MVC fro the 1600 Block of 9th Street.

-Recovery of property – property found from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

May 1

-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Whitestone Trail.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 Block of 13th Street.

-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-MVC from the 13800 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Waterstone Lane.

-Permitting dogs to run at large/animal bite from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

May 2

-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Highway 213.

-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Highlands Trail.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.

-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

May 3

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

-Theft of property fourth from the 2100 Block of 22nd Street.

-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of E Willow Circle.

-Attempting suicide – attempting suicide/drug overdose from the 200 Block of Koslin Loop.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of County Road 724.

May 4

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Forgery first degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.

May 5

-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.

-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

Extortion second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

May 6

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Village Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Market Place Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfern Lane.

May 7

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-MVC from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

May 8

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 400 Block of County Road 800.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Incident from the 100 Block o Old Ivy Road.

May 9

-Domestic violence – menacing from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic violence – criminal mischief II from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.

May 10

-MVC from the 900 Block of Highway 89.

-Miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Notice of trespass – trespass from the 0 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident – agency assist from Highway 70.

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Merion Drive.

May 11

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Illegal possession credit/debit card from Calera.

May 12

-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.

-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.

-Theft of property second from the 100 Block of Macon Court.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 5800 Block of Smokey Road.

May 13

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-Notice of trespass from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Welfare check from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Found property from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Kensington Manor.

May 14

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 100 Block of Brookside Way.

-Domestic incident form the 100 Block of Gaiters Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.

-Harassment of sports official from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Helena

May 7

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Riverridge Drive.

-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.

May 9

-OA warrant – hold only – no Helena PD charges from County Road 52 West at Brook Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Brookforrest Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Rockhampton Circle.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover.

-Property damage from the 4700 Block of County Road 17.

May 10

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 280 East.

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Hollow Lane.

-Harassment from Shoreside Lane.

May 11

-Harassment from Helena Road.

May 12

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52.

May 13

-Harassment from the 4800 Block of County Road 52.

-Domestic incident from Amy Lane.

-Harassment from Park Lane Trace.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 91 at Fieldstone Drive.

Montevallo

May 9

-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

May 10

-Information only from County Road 10 (highway/street).

May 11

-Information only form Spring Drive (other/unknown). Recovered was a homemade pipe with synthetic marijuana residue in it and brass knuckles valued at $21.

May 12

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Stolen was accessories for a Blackstone grill valued at $89.

May 13

-Information only from University Park (residence/home).

May 14

-Information only from Park Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a mens bathroom divider at Orr Park valued at $300.

-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).

May 15

-Agency assist arrest – information only from College Drive (highway/street).

-Assault – simple assault from Dauphin Way (highway/street).

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Dauphin Way (parking lot/garage). Damaged were two tires valued at $400.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a DPF System valued at $7,500.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a catalytic converter valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from Vine Street (highway/street). Damaged was front bumper damage valued at $250.

-Structure fire from Bice Circle (other/unknown) Damaged was a single side mobile home valued at $50,000.

May 16

-Property damage from Jeter Circle (other/unknown). Damaged was front column brickwork valued at $1,000.

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Jeter Circle (other/unknown).

May 17

-Trespass warning from Park Drive (other/unknown).

Pelham

May 12

-Person with weapon from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Confiscated/seized was a gun and a bat valued at $250.