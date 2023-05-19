Municipal police reports for April 24 through May 17
Published 3:17 pm Friday, May 19, 2023
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from April 24 through May 17.
Calera
April 24
-Incident – accidental gunshot injury from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property first degree from the 100 Block of Spring Street.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 12000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Possession of a controlled substance from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Disorderly conduct from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
April 25
-MVC from the 7000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage vehicle – deer – property damage from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 7800 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 15000 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less form the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Highway 75.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Timberline Trail.
-Harassment from the 1600 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Found property from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
April 26
-MVC from the 14000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Hamilton Lane.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 8200 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of property third degree from the 100 Block of Eagle Drive.
-Missing person from Calera.
-Domestic violence – harassment from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
April 27
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Arson second degree from the 200 Block of Sontepe Road.
April 28
-Property damage – private property wreck form the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Notice of trespass – trespass notice form the 1800 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
April 29
-Agency assist – private property MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Animal bite from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-MVC from the 200 Block of The Heights Drive.
April 30
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property second from the 300 Block of Oakwell Circle.
-MVC fro the 1600 Block of 9th Street.
-Recovery of property – property found from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
May 1
-Drug overdose from the 100 Block of Whitestone Trail.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 Block of 13th Street.
-MVC from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-MVC from the 13800 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Waterstone Lane.
-Permitting dogs to run at large/animal bite from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
May 2
-Abandoned vehicle from the 100 Block of Highway 213.
-Incident from the 100 Block of Waterford Highlands Trail.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 1100 Block of Village Trail.
-Sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and criminal trespass third degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle and theft of property 3rd degree from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
May 3
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
-Theft of property fourth from the 2100 Block of 22nd Street.
-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of E Willow Circle.
-Attempting suicide – attempting suicide/drug overdose from the 200 Block of Koslin Loop.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of County Road 724.
May 4
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Forgery first degree from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.
May 5
-MVC from the 11700 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 7th Avenue.
-Incident – domestic violence incident from the 1800 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
Extortion second degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
May 6
-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Village Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 100 Block of Market Place Circle.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfern Lane.
May 7
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.
-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
-MVC from the 3900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and harassing communications from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
May 8
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 400 Block of County Road 800.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Incident from the 100 Block o Old Ivy Road.
May 9
-Domestic violence – menacing from the 100 Block of Old Ivy Road.
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500 from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic violence – criminal mischief II from the 1200 Block of Village Trail.
May 10
-MVC from the 900 Block of Highway 89.
-Miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Notice of trespass – trespass from the 0 Block of Kensington Manor Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 4500 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident – agency assist from Highway 70.
-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Merion Drive.
May 11
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Driving under the influence – controlled substance from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Illegal possession credit/debit card from Calera.
May 12
-Death investigation – death from the 100 Block of Creek Run Way.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 500 Block of Southern Hills Drive.
-Property damage from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-Lost property from the 200 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-Incident from the 1100 Block of Savannah Lane.
-Theft of property second from the 100 Block of Macon Court.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 5800 Block of Smokey Road.
May 13
-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-Notice of trespass from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Welfare check from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Found property from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 100 Block of Kensington Manor.
May 14
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 10800 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident – domestic violence incident from the 100 Block of Brookside Way.
-Domestic incident form the 100 Block of Gaiters Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 400 Block of Sherwood Circle.
-Harassment of sports official from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Helena
May 7
-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Riverridge Drive.
-Miscellaneous from the 200 Block of Jenkins Circle.
May 9
-OA warrant – hold only – no Helena PD charges from County Road 52 West at Brook Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from Brookforrest Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Rockhampton Circle.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover.
-Property damage from the 4700 Block of County Road 17.
May 10
-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 280 East.
-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Hollow Lane.
-Harassment from Shoreside Lane.
May 11
-Harassment from Helena Road.
May 12
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 52.
May 13
-Harassment from the 4800 Block of County Road 52.
-Domestic incident from Amy Lane.
-Harassment from Park Lane Trace.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from County Road 91 at Fieldstone Drive.
Montevallo
May 9
-Assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
May 10
-Information only from County Road 10 (highway/street).
May 11
-Information only form Spring Drive (other/unknown). Recovered was a homemade pipe with synthetic marijuana residue in it and brass knuckles valued at $21.
May 12
-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 or less from Evansville Circle (residence/home). Stolen was accessories for a Blackstone grill valued at $89.
May 13
-Information only from University Park (residence/home).
May 14
-Information only from Park Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a mens bathroom divider at Orr Park valued at $300.
-Information only from Hicks Street (residence/home).
May 15
-Agency assist arrest – information only from College Drive (highway/street).
-Assault – simple assault from Dauphin Way (highway/street).
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to public property from Dauphin Way (parking lot/garage). Damaged were two tires valued at $400.
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Spring Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a DPF System valued at $7,500.
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a catalytic converter valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from Vine Street (highway/street). Damaged was front bumper damage valued at $250.
-Structure fire from Bice Circle (other/unknown) Damaged was a single side mobile home valued at $50,000.
May 16
-Property damage from Jeter Circle (other/unknown). Damaged was front column brickwork valued at $1,000.
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Jeter Circle (other/unknown).
May 17
-Trespass warning from Park Drive (other/unknown).
Pelham
May 12
-Person with weapon from the 200 Block of Green Park South (residence/home). Confiscated/seized was a gun and a bat valued at $250.