Sheriff’s reports for April 28 through May 4 Published 3:20 pm Friday, May 19, 2023

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from April 28-May 4, 2023:

April 28

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Chelsea Park Ridge, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1700 block of Tecumseh Trail, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 36, Pelham.

-Incident from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham. Four door locks sustained $500 in damages.

-Assault from the 42500 block of Alabama 25, Vincent.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Springhill Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from Shelby County 17 and Cana Row, Montevallo. A 2012 Volkswagen Passat was damaged.

April 29

-Domestic investigation from the 4400 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3800 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 20 block of Magnolia Drive, Montevallo. A power line and pole were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from 16th Street at 21st Avenue, Calera.

-Assault third degree, menacing from the 10000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 100 block of Thomson Drive, Vincent. Two boxes containing bottles of Testo Cypmax (testosterone) were stolen, and a door sustained $40 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 block of Park Road, Chelsea. A plastic bag and marijuana cigarette containing approximately 2.4 grams of marijuana including container weight were confiscated.

-Theft of property third degree from the 3800 block of Shelby County 37, Shelby. A silver diamond-plated dog box valued at $500 and a Garmin tracking dog collar valued at $800 were stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 2400 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Hugh Daniel Drive, Birmingham. Suspected marijuana, a marijuana grinder with residue and two pipes with narcotics residue were confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana from Shelby County 10 and Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Green marijuana (2.6 grams) was recovered.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Chevy Equinox LT FWD was damaged.

April 30

-Agency assist from U.S. 280 and Westover Road, Harpersville.

-Domestic investigation from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Child in need of supervision from the 400 block of Bakers Grove Lane, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief from the 4200 block of Chesapeake Lane, Birmingham. A 2013 Hyundai Veloster was damaged.

-Resisting arrest, hindering prosecution from the 16200 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Assault second degree from the 16200 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Assault, assault with bodily fluids from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Incident from the 450 block of Quail Ridge Lane, Wilsonville.

-Juvenile runaway from the 5900 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Blackberry Lane, Wilsonville.

May 1

-Domestic violence-strangulation, menacing from the 400 block of McBrayer Drive, Vincent.

-Sexual extortion from the 600 block of Meadow Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault third degree from the 3000 block of Chesapeake North, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 100 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 30 block of Dog Patch Road, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 7100 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Theft of property third degree from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver. $1,182.14 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham. Alprazolam (2 milligrams) and marijuana (1 gram) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 950 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Counterfeit $100 U.S. currency turned over by Circuit Clerk from the Shelby County Courthouse Circuit Clerk’s Office, Criminal Division, 112 N. Main St., Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 5000 block of Dunnavant Valley Cove, Birmingham. A MacBook Pro valued at $2,400 and two necklaces valued at $600 were stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 5200 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 500 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 5800 block of South Shades Crest Road, Bessemer.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shultz Road, Columbiana. Suspected meth (approximately 10 grams), pipe, straw with residue, one-hitter, one-hitter with dugout box and marijuana (approximately 0.1 gram) were confiscated.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Cedar Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 2900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Public intoxication from the 900 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

May 2

-Miscellaneous information from Shelby County 11 and Shelby County 280, Chelsea. A Stinger Model 2000 spikes (20 count) were damaged.

-Attempting to elude, reckless driving from the 236-mile marker of I-65 South, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Heritage Oaks Circle, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 89, Calera. Amphetamine Dextroamphetamine (23 count, 20 milligrams/5.3 grams) and Vyvanse (three count, 70 milligrams/.7 gram) were recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Westbrook Road, Sterrett.

-Distributing a private image from the 100 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Fraudulent use of a debit or credit card from the 0 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea. Money in the amount of $5,163.21 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 2000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. A Champion generator Model 9375 valued at $1,000 and a Blue Horse Power generator valued at $1,300 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent.

-Property damage from Shelby County 41 at Belvedere Drive. Three Crepe Myrtles were damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Narrow Reach, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea.

-Civil dispute from the 49000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett.

May 3

-Incident from an unspecified location in Panama City Beach, Florida.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 47 and Evergreen Road, Shelby. Suspected meth (approximately 1.5 grams), suspected heroin (1 gram), Xanax pills (16 count), syringe loaded with substance believed to be heroin and two spoons and a syringe with residue believed to be heroin were confiscated.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 60 block of Shelby County 265, Alabaster.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Sexual extortion from the 1900 block of Shelby Forest Place, Chelsea.

-Found property from the 300 block of McGowan Road, Wilsonville at Yellowleaf Park. A men’s leather wallet containing an Alabama driver’s license and a $50 Vanilla Visa gift card was recovered.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Home repair fraud from the 200 block of Moss Stone Lane, Calera.

-Domestic investigation from the 700 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Pin Oak Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of nicotine delivery system from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Two white, round pills inscribed with “512” and two vape devices, one labeled “ELFTHC THC5000” were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 at Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A plastic baggie containing marijuana (approximately 2 ounces) and a plastic baggie containing synthetic marijuana (“spice”) (approximately 18 grams) were confiscated.

-Leaving premises of gasoline sales establishment without remitting payment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Gasoline in the amount of $76 was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A dark colored folding Cabela’s pocket knife was confiscated.

May 4

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West at Shelby County 41, Chelsea. A white crystal-like substance (.8 gram), two $1 bills rolled up with residue, plastic container with residue and another container with residue were confiscated.

-Utility diversion/tampering, criminal mischief third degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett. Water estimated at between 4,000 and 5,000 gallons was stolen, and a locking water cut-off valve valued at $80 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 4300 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Mountain Run, Birmingham.

-SORNA violation (two counts) from the 100 block of Nelson Walker Road, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from the 16000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 100 block of Christy Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Narrows Drive, Birmingham. A Norinco Model 213 9×19-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-Identity theft from the 2000 block of Grove Park Way, Birmingham.

-DUI from the 300 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.