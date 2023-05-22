Alabaster library patrons welcome Lisa McNair Published 10:30 am Monday, May 22, 2023

1 of 3

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Several dozen people recently gathered at the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster to meet author Lisa McNair—whose family found itself at the center of an infamous deadly act of violence during the Civil Rights era.

Friday, September 15 will mark the 60th anniversary of the bombing of the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. Four Black girls died in the blast; another lost an eye and two Black boys died in the violent aftermath.

Lisa McNair was born after her sister, Denise, 11, who was murdered in the church bombing.

In her library presentation McNair discussed how the event affected her family and her life which she wrote about in depth in her book, “Dear Denise: Letters to the Sister I Never Knew.”

McNair answered questions from the audience which included library patrons, old friends with whom she reunited and a former classmate of her slain sister.

Signed copies of the book were available for purchase and guests had the opportunity to talk with McNair one-on-one. McNair is a national public speaker on the topic of racial reconciliation and also leads antiracism workshops.