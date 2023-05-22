Columbiana Church of Christ to hold Operation Creation VBS series Published 10:53 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Children will be able to enjoy a variety of educational activities during the Columbiana Church of Christ’s upcoming Vacation Bible School series.

The VBS series entitled, “Operation Creation” will begin on Sunday, June 11 from 6-7:30 p.m., and the following days will be from 7-8:30 p.m. The series will conclude on Wednesday, June 14.

“We are greatly looking forward to this event,” Preacher Chris Blackwell said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had a VBS. So, we really have planned and want this to go well and be a value to the community. We hope this will be something that people will be able to come to and learn a lot about and have a great time.”

Blackwell described the various activities that children will be able to enjoy during the VBS series.

“They will be able to expect fun classes where they’ll learn different Bible lessons,” he said. “There’s going to be craft time where they’re going to get hands-on and make different crafts. There’s’ going to be snacks and refreshments, and I’m sure there will be time where they will have playtime and where they can enjoy just socializing with each other. On the last night of VBS, on Wednesday, there’s going to be an ice cream social at the very end, so they can enjoy that as well.”

Blackwell explaining the meaning behind the VBs series’ theme, “Operation Creation.”

“Operation Creation is simply going through and showing the evidences for the Earth and the universe being created by God,” he said. “There are so many things kids hear today that teach that the universe basically just popped into existence—that we are just essentially a cosmic accident. Operation Creation goes through and just meticulously shows, in a very fun way, that the evidence supports there is a God. It’s not simply a blind leap in the dark but something we can know, have faith in and have a good time while we’re learning it.”

Blackwell said the event is open to anyone interested in attending.

“(We) just want everybody in the community to know this is open to everybody,” he said. “We would love to see you. We care about the community, and we’re really hoping that we can have a lot of people come out and they can learn about the evidence for the existence of God.”

More information on the Columbiana Church of Christ can be found online on its website at Columbianacoc.com.