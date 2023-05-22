New York Pop Artist Michael Albert to Teach at Alabaster library

Published 10:22 am Monday, May 22, 2023

By Staff Reports

Well-known modern artist Michael Albert will soon visit from New York to conduct a hands-on collage workshop at the Albert L. Scott Library on Sunday, June 11 from 2-4 p.m. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Trash becomes treasure at the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster this summer when well-known modern artist Michael Albert visits from New York to conduct a hands-on collage workshop.

The workshop is all part of the All Together Now Summer Reading Program. Albert will be conducting his unique art program on Sunday, June 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the Nan Abbott Room.

The workshop is suitable for adults, teens and children as young as 11 years old, so families are encouraged to come. All materials will be provided.

Albert has been running this program for over a decade at more than 1,000 libraries, museums, arts events and schools in 43 states.

“We’re really excited that Mr. Albert can come here to guide our folks in creating their own collages using the same materials he uses,” said Carol Smith public services librarian. “This is actually kind of his second appearance here. During the early days of Covid he conducted a Zoom workshop for us.”

Smith said that during the upcoming program, Albert will include an exhibit of his work and a signed poster giveaway.

Albert was born and raised on Long Island in New York and currently lives in White Plains, New York.

For the last 35 years, he has been known for making collage artworks from cereal boxes and other printed cardboard consumer brand packages. His work has been described as a cross between pop art, cubism and recycling. He has also written his autobiography “An Artist’s America.”

Those interested in participating may sign up at Eventbrite.com/o/albert-l-scott-library.

More Alabaster Reporter

Shelby County Senior Picnic to return this summer

Alabaster library patrons welcome Lisa McNair

Carrying on the standard: Thompson softball team finishes season on final day of state tournament

Thompson staves off elimination, advances to final day of state tournament

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...